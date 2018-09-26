Jerry Remy will make a cameo appearance in the NESN booth Wednesday

For an inning Wednesday, a familiar and welcome voice will return to the NESN broadcast booth during the Red Sox-Orioles doubleheader.

Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy, who has been undergoing treatment for a recurrence of lung cancer since early August, tweeted Tuesday that he has finished his radiation treatment and will stop by the booth for an inning.

Final session of radiation today Will be on NESN tomorrow night to join the guys for a inning. Looking forward to visiting Fenway. — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) September 25, 2018

He is expected to join the booth during an early inning of the evening game, which starts at 7 p.m.

Remy, who played second base for the Red Sox from 1978-85 and has been a team broadcaster since ’88, was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. This is the sixth time he has been treated for the disease.