Jerry Remy says he won’t retire from calling Red Sox games on NESN

An emotional Jerry Remy said Wednesday he would not retire from calling Red Sox games on NESN but acknowledged he would have to cut down on his schedule as he again fights lung cancer.

“It’s something we’re going to sit down and talk about,’’ Remy said during his first visit to Fenway Park since the cancer returned in August. “I think that the best way to describe it is I’m not retiring. But there will be limitations.’’

Remy said he would not travel with the team any more at the insistence of his doctors. How many home games he does will be determined.

“I’ve got to look at a number that is something that I can work with and they can work with,’’ Remy said. “I think there will still be a place for me to do a good number of games.’’

Remy visited Fenway to sit in with Dave O’Brien and Steve Lyons for one inning in the second game of a doubleheader against Baltimore.

Remy, 65, has been fighting lung cancer for a decade. He finished a four-week course of radiation this week and doctors are now working on a vaccine that can keep this particular cancer in check.

“I’m not ready to go anywhere,’’ Remy said. “I’ve got grandchildren that I want to see. I still want to do my job . . . I think everybody wants to keep going and you find a way.’’

Remy said the main reason he returned to the park was to thank fans who have sent him countless cards and letters via the Red Sox or NESN.

“The only way I could possibly answer the people was by going on TV and thanking them personally,’’ Remy said. “We’ve read every single one that’s come in . . . it’s been cards from 8-years-old to 90-years-old. It’s been incredible.’’

Remy, not surprisingly, predicted the Red Sox would get to the World Series and praised the job done by manager Alex Cora. “They’re pretty darned good,’’ he said.