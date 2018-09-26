Mookie Betts becomes the second Red Sox player to join 30-30 club

Betts joins Jacoby Ellsbury in Boston's 30-30 club.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9888185ao) Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts swings through for a three run home run in the eighth inning of the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2018. Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, USA - 20 Sep 2018
Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts swings through for a three run home run in the eighth inning of a game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, September 20, 2018. –JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
AP,
September 26, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts stole his 30th base of the season in the second inning against Baltimore on Wednesday, making him the second player in franchise history with 30 homers and 30 steals in the same season.

Betts singled in the Boston’s five-run first inning and nearly got picked off, but was erased on a fielder’s choice. He walked to lead off the second and stole second on the third pitch, then stood and acknowledged a cheer from the sparse crowd attending the matinee makeup of Tuesday night’s rainout.

Betts has 32 homers and entered the day leading the major leagues with a .343 batting average.

Jacoby Ellsbury, who had 32 homers and 39 steals in 2011, is the only other member of Boston’s 30-30 club.

