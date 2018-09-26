Morning sports update: Dave Dombrowski says Chris Sale will start Game 1 of ALDS

The Red Sox-Orioles game was postponed on Tuesday due to rain. The teams will play a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Dombrowski says Sale will lead Red Sox postseason rotation: Having pitched only 12.1 innings since mid-August due to injury, Chris Sale will get a final start this week before readying himself to lead the line in the playoffs.

“He’s going to pitch against the Orioles, that’ll be his last start for the [regular] season,” said Dombrowski. “He will stretch out again to 90-ish pitches, and then be ready to throw 100 pitches for the postseason.”

“He’ll be scheduled to start – I don’t think it will surprise anyone – the first day of the postseason on the Friday,” Dombrowski acknowledged.

Dave Dombrowski isn't waiting on an opponent or a press conference to announce Chris Sale as the #RedSox Game 1 starter of the #ALDS#DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/wDKo9kSOl0 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) September 25, 2018

Sale will most likely be followed by David Price (also scheduled to pitch on Wednesday). After that, it becomes more complicated.

Krug readying himself for the season after ankle injury: Bruins defenseman Torey Krug suffered a broken ankle in Game 4 of the playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. Since then, Krug has been trying to heal as quickly as possible, and should be ready to make his preseason debut on Wednesday. [Boston Globe]

Jayson Tatum soaring:

Should the Patriots have brought Danny Amendola back? Beset with issues at wide receiver – the team had only three active players at the position against the Lions on Sunday – it begs the question: Was it a mistake to let Danny Amendola walk in free agency? [NESN]

Kraft at the FIFA awards: Robert Kraft, the honorary chairman of the 2026 World Cup bid committee, was at the The Best FIFA Football Awards in London earlier this week. Kraft was flanked by U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro on his right and FIFA president Gianni Infantino on his left. Also, in the background, an unintentional photobomb from Didier Drogba.

Daily highlight: Kyrie Irving nailed a last-second shot in Celtics practice: