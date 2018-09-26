Red Sox send Orioles to record-112th loss, 19-3

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez had three of Boston’s season-high 22 hits, including a three run homer that brought his major league-leading RBIs total to 127, and the Red Sox beat Baltimore 19-3 Wednesday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader that sent the Orioles to a franchise-record 112th loss.

The once-proud Orioles (45-112) had lost more than 100 games just once since moving to Baltimore in 1954, in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games en route to a 55-107 record. The previous franchise record of 111 losses was set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns.

Baltimore dropped 61½ games behind Boston (107-51), which extended the franchise record wins it set on Monday.

In the makeup of Tuesday night’s rainout, David Price (16-7) settled down after an early stumble in his final tuneup before the playoffs. He allowed three runs — all in the second inning — six hits and three walks, striking out six before leaving with a 10-3 lead after five.

Price is expected to start Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees or Oakland. Probable Game 1 starter Chris Sale was scheduled to pitch Wednesday’s second game.

Rafael Devers had four hits and six RBIs, including two homers, and Mookie Betts had two hits to raise his major league-best batting average to .346. Xander Bogaerts and Blake Swihart also homered for Boston.

Ryan Meisinger (2-1) got just one out in his first start since he was a sophomore at Radford University, allowing five runs and four hits. Renato Nunez and Trey Mancini homered in the third inning to cut Baltimore’s deficit to 5-3.

Career years

Bogaerts had four RBIs to reach 100 for the season. His 22 homers also is a personal best. … Martinez’s previous career high for RBIs was 104, last year. … Martinez’s 42d homer tied Dick Stuart (1963) for the most by a player in his first year with the Red Sox. … Devers had six RBIs, a new career high.

Emergency pitcher

Infielder Jace Peterson pitched the eighth for the Orioles, throwing mostly in the 90 mph range. He gave up four runs and six hits, but he could have gotten out of it with less damage if he had remembered to cover first base on a grounder to the right side. Two other hits barely eluded the fielders, including one that went off second baseman Corban Joseph’s glove.

Peterson struck out Christian Vazquez to end the inning.

Up next

Sale (12-4) was hoping to get up to 90 pitches as he works his way back from left shoulder inflammation.