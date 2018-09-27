Alex Cora tipped his hat to Jerry Remy in a mid-game salute

Red Sox manager Alex Cora pulled at Boston’s heartstrings Wednesday night when he caught the eye of longtime Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy and waved to him, tipping his hat up toward the press box.

The former Red Sox second baseman paid a visit to Dave O’Brien and Steve Lyons in the NESN booth for an inning during the Sox-Orioles game doubleheader Wednesday. Remy had wrapped up his final radiation session of a four-week program the day before and said he wanted to visit Fenway Park to thank the Boston fans for their support through his decade-long battle with lung cancer.

“The only way I could possibly answer the people was by going on TV and thanking them personally,’’ Remy said. “We’ve read every single one that’s come in . . . it’s been cards from 8-years-old to 90-years-old. It’s been incredible.’’

Cora and Remy’s special moment was caught on camera and shared on the Boston Red Sox Twitter account, eliciting emotional responses from fans around the league.