Morning sports update: Chris Sale admits ‘I’m not where I want to be’

Chris Sale candid after final regular season start: He’s already been named as the starter for Game 1 of the ALDS, but Chris Sale has some ground to cover before he’s back pitching like an ace. The Red Sox starter gave up three runs in 4.2 innings on Wednesday night.

“Obviously I’m not where I want to be,” said Sale. His four-seam fastball averaged a career low 90.1 miles per hour. The 29-year-old cited mechanics – not his recent shoulder issue – as the reason.

“Just not really driving off my lower half,” said Sale afterward. “Not being able to kind of create that torque that I have in the past.” [Boston Globe]

The Patriots reportedly worked out former Jets receiver Jeremy Kerley:

The #Patriots continue to search for receiver help, working out veteran FA WR Jeremy Kerley, source said. The former #Jets draft pick was released by the #Bills a few weeks ago. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2018

Patriots staying guarded about how Josh Gordon looks in practice: Since arriving in New England, the quality of Josh Gordon in practice has been a closely kept secret by Patriots players and coaches. [ESPN]

Bruins’ preseason highlights: The Bruins fell to the Red Wings 3-2 in a preseason contest.

What the Dolphins have as an advantage over the Patriots:

"The Patriots don't lose divisional home games. They just don't. Since '07, Brady's played 28 of them — they're 27-1. Dolphins, Jets, Bills: they all come to New England once a year, they all go home with an L once a year." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/GjMab9NTGW — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 26, 2018

Daily highlight: Jackie Bradley Jr. once again made the impressive look routine with his diving catch in the second game of the doubleheader against the Orioles on Wednesday night.