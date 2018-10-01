Dennis Eckersley, Don Orsillo to call Astros-Indians for TBS

They will be joined in the booth by former NESN reporter Hazel Mae.

Orsillo
Don Orsillo, who served as NESN’s Red Sox announcer for nearly 15 years, waved to the crowd during an emotional goodbye at the seventh inning of his final game on September 27, 2015. –Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff
By
October 1, 2018

TBS is the exclusive home of the American League postseason broadcasts. Don Orsillo, the popular former NESN play-by-play voice will be calling a Division Series for the network, along with a couple of other familiar personalities.

Unfortunately for Red Sox fans, those dots don’t connect the way some might have hoped.

Orsillo, who was let go by NESN after the 2015 season in a decision that still doesn’t sit well with many fans, will call the Division Series between the Astros and Indians. He will be joined in the booth by NESN stalwart Dennis Eckersley and former NESN reporter Hazel Mae.

That doesn’t sound like a broadcast booth as much as it does a reunion party among Boston favorites.

The Red Sox series against either the A’s or Yankees, which begins Friday, Oct. 5, will be called by Brian Anderson, with Ron Darling as the color analyst and Lauren Shehadi the reporter.

Orsillo wasn’t expected to be part of TBS’s postseason broadcast team this year, despite contributing in the past. But No. 1 voice Ernie Johnson is dealing with blood clots in his legs and will not be part of the network’s playoff coverage this year, so Orsillo was tabbed to fill in. Johnson will continue to serve as the studio host on TNT’s NBA broadcasts.

Anderson, Eckersley, Darling and Shehadi will be the broadcast team for Wednesday’s wild-card game between the Yankees and A’s (8 p.m., TBS).

The network’s studio coverage features analysts Pedro Martinez, Gary Sheffield, and Jimmy Rollins, along with host Casey Stern.

Anderson, Darling, and Shehadi will call the ALCS, which begins Saturday, Oct. 13.

