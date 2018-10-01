Don Orsillo thanked Red Sox fans for a ‘great weekend in Boston’

Red Sox fans have been spoiled this week. An impending playoff run as the AL’s top seed and a record-setting 108 wins will do that.

The good vibes continued over the weekend when former play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo returned to Boston to call Saturday and Sunday’s games against the New York Yankees.

Orsillo, currently employed by Fox Sports as an announcer for the San Diego Padres, was the voice of the Red Sox on NESN from 2001 to 2015. Some Red Sox fans openly opposed NESN’s decision to let him go in 2015– over 60,000 fans signed a petition urging owner John Henry to keep Orsillo for the 2016 season.

Returning to Fenway for the first time in three years, Orsillo was greeted with a standing ovation Saturday as the Red Sox organization welcomed him back on the scoreboard between innings.

Fans rejoiced at the opportunity to see Orsillo in the press box again, ironically the same box he used as an announcer for NESN earlier in his career.

Orsillo later tweeted out some photos from his weekend back at Fenway, thanking his “Dontourage” for their support before heading back west to San Diego.