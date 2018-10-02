Red Sox starting times announced for Games 1 and 2
The Red Sox will play Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday night at 7:32 p.m.
Major League Baseball announced the starting tome for all playoff games through Sunday. The Red Sox will play Game 1 of their American League Division Series Friday night at 7:32. Game 2 will be on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
Here is the schedule through Sunday.
