Does anyone want the A’s to win the AL wild card?

Dennis Eckersley sure does.

Khris Davis
Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. –AP Photo/Ben Margot)
By
Andrew Mahoney
11:05 AM

It seems like everyone wants to see the Yankees face the Red Sox in the ALDS, and why not? Both teams reached 100 wins this season, with the Red Sox finishing with a league-best 108. And it feels like the teams are overdue for a playoff matchup, as the best rivalry in baseball has not been featured in the postseason since 2004.

Dan Shaughnessy addressed the topic last week.

“Admit it, Sox fans. Deep down, in places you don’t talk about at parties, you want the Yankees on that Left Field Wall next weekend. Simply stated, the New England sports world is a better place if the Red Sox are playing the vaunted Bronx Bombers in the American League Division one week from today.’’

Nick Cafardo echoed that sentiment earlier this week, arguing the that Sox-Yankees would be more compelling than if they played the Oakland A’s.

But what about the other team in Wednesday night’s wild-card game? The A’s won 97 games this season, and their strong second-half performance would certainly deem them to be intriguing opponents.

We scoured the internet for those pining for an A’s-Red Sox series, and while several baseball writers have predicted an A’s victory, it paled in comparison to the “Red Sox-Yankees is the best matchup’’ sentiment.

One person who would like to see Oakland advance is NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley.

“They took the baseball world by storm and it would be a great story if they can keep it going,’’ Eckersley told the San Jose Mercury News. “I just think it would be a shame if they don’t go farther because you know how this (regular-season) stuff gets forgotten.’’

Eckersley played for the A’s from 1987 to 1994, reaching the World Series three straight seasons from 1988 to 1990, winning it in 1989

“They’re just so fun to watch,’’ Eckersley said. “They weren’t even on the map when the season started and they just kept getting better and better. They always seem to come up with big hits when they need them. Their bullpen is phenomenal. … The front office made some great moves. They have a nice assortment of players with great character and a lot to prove because they don’t get much press.

“And I give a lot of credit to (manager) Bob Melvin who kept them going and believing in themselves.’’

For their part, the A’s appear to be a loose and confident bunch heading into the postseason.

“We know we have a challenge ahead of us, but that’s when we play our best,’’ major-league home run leader Khris Davis told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Third baseman Matt Chapman belted 24 home runs to go along with his spectacular defensive play. Like many of his teammates, he’ll be making his first appearance in the postseason Wednesday night.

“We’re feeling really good,’’ Chapman told MLB.com. “From being with the guys, it doesn’t seem like too much has changed. We’re excited to be here and grateful for the opportunity, and just all the work that you’ve put in throughout the season, it’s everything you could ask for.

“There’s no really telling what’s going to happen [Wednesday]. But I know we’re going to show up and we’re going to play hard, and we’re just excited to see what happens.’’

Oakland vice president Billy Beane has been through this before, having assembled the A’s teams of the early 2000s that routinely made the playoffs but fell short of the ultimate goal.

Beane was asked this week to assess his team’s chances.

“That’s hard to answer,’’ he told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I don’t want to underestimate these guys; nothing they do surprises me anymore. I don’t think they’ve ever stressed me out — every other team has stressed me out at some point, but these guys haven’t had any long losing streaks.

“We started off 5-10 and when we took off, we were still around .500 and that seemed totally appropriate. Then they kept on winning and winning and winning, and of course, there’s a lot of joy there. I’m completely prepared for them to do anything.’’

At least one Las Vegas sports book probably wouldn’t mind if Oakland had a short postseason run. In June, when the team was still struggling, the A’s were as high as 250-1 to win the World Series.

“They’re the worst, by far,’’ Jay Rood, MGM vice president of race and sports, told ESPN. “We have just a slew of $5 and $10 tickets at anywhere between 100-1 and 250-1 [on the A’s].’’

