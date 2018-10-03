Dunkin’ is offering a Red Sox-inspired coffee deal Monday

The days after Patriots wins may now be woefully under-caffeinated, but discounted coffee can still be a reality for New England sports fans this fall, if only for one day.

Dunkin’ Donuts — excuse me, Dunkin’ announced Wednesday that members of its DD Perks program can get $1.08 hot or iced medium coffees this upcoming Monday (October 8, or 10/8, which is also Columbus Day) in honor of the Boston Red Sox’ franchise record 108 wins this season.

The deal is available to customers who pay with their perks program card or mobile app at partipcating locations across New England — with the exception of Fairfield County in Connecticut. Those Tri State-area Yankees fans can pay full price. However, New York’s Essex and Clinton counties, which border northern Vermont, are also included in the Red Sox promotion as apparent honorary New Englanders.

Dunkin’ also launched a sweepstakes promotion for Massachusetts and New Hampshire residents for the chance to win one of 108 prizes the company is giving out, including a 2019 Red Sox spring training trip, VIP experiences at Fenway Park, a signed jersey, and dozens of Dunkin’ gift cards.

To enter the promotion, the Canton-based company is asking fans to tweet a photo themselves showing Red Sox pride this season or wishing the team good luck, tagging @DunkinBoston and using the hashtags #PouringwithPositivity and #Sweepstakes.

108 wins takes a lot of home runs & Dunkin’ runs! To celebrate the @RedSox we’re giving away 108 prizes. Submit a pic showing ur Red Sox pride or a good luck note using #PouringwithPositivity & #Sweepstakes by 9p 10/6! Must reside in MA/NH. NoPurchNec 18+ https://t.co/69NHei8iJ9 pic.twitter.com/ia6gyfWkzk — DunkinBoston (@DunkinBoston) October 3, 2018

Inspired by Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s win wall, Dunkin’ says it will have digital mobile billboard on the streets of downtown Boston this week displaying the photos of the fans who enter the contest.

“We wanted to create our own wall of positivity to celebrate the team’s historic season and catalog of well wishes as we look ahead to the next game at Fenway,” Dana Reid, the company’s integrated marketing director, said in a statement.

It remains to be seen whether the billboard lives up to Cora’s actual photo wall.