Chris Sale says he’s ready to go in Game 1 vs. Yankees

Sale gave up 13 hits and four homers in two starts in the ALDS last year.

Boston, MA: 10-03-18: Patrons at the Bleacher Bar in centerfield got a bonus this afternoon with their lunch, as they got a close up view of Red Sox Game One starting pitcher Chris Sale as he did some long tossing before he headed to the bullpen for a session. The Red Sox continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park.
Patrons at the Bleacher Bar in centerfield got a bonus with their lunch on October 3, 2018, as they got a close up view of Red Sox Game One starting pitcher Chris Sale as he did some long tossing before he headed to the bullpen for a session. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
Andrew Mahoney
2:09 PM

Chris Sale met with the media Thursday for the first time since his last start on Sept. 26, and expressed confidence that he is ready to go for Game 1 of the ALDS Friday night against the Yankees.

“We obviously had an extended period of time, so I was able to get a little more work in, get my feet back underneath me and get ready for this one,’’ said Sale.

Sale showed diminished velocity in his last start, and has used the extra time off to address that.

“I was able to get off the mound a couple of times and work on that,’’ said Sale. “Work on using my legs, driving a little bit more, get a little bit more rotation with my lower half and staying a little bit stronger with my top half. Just trying to sharpen the tools. Work on both sides of the plate, up and down, mixing speeds and staying strong.

Advertisement

“Any time you can get off the mound and get some good feedback from my guys and pitching coaches and catchers, just the way I feel in general is good,’’ Sale said.

Sale hope to learn from last year’s postseason, when he was 0-2 with a 8.38 ERA. He gave up 13 hits and four homers in two starts as the Sox were dismissed by the Astros in four games.

“Obviously pitching in the postseason is a little bit different,’’ Sale said. “Last year I got my feet wet. I didn’t do too well, but sometimes you learn from the bad more than the good.’’

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez: 'They’re going to make two trophies this year' October 4, 2018 | 1:37 PM
D'Qwell Jackson's interception starts Deflategate.
Patriots
The Colts look like a speed bump in the path of the Patriots’ scoring machine October 4, 2018 | 1:14 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9888185ao) Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts swings through for a three run home run in the eighth inning of the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2018. Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, USA - 20 Sep 2018
Red Sox
Mookie Betts among Baseball Digest award winners October 4, 2018 | 12:34 PM
Mike Lowell Red Sox
Red Sox
What’s it like for a Red Sox player under the media microscope in Boston? October 4, 2018 | 11:37 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Lars Eller #20 of the Washington Capitals shoots on goalie Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Boston Bruins during second period at Capital One Arena on October 3, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Bruins
The Bruins’ season-opening loss was bad, but not their worst loss ever October 4, 2018 | 11:25 AM
Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots celebrates a touchdown with Julian Edelman against the Steelers.
Patriots
Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are expected to play against Colts October 4, 2018 | 10:23 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday's Patriots-Colts game October 4, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, scores a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, rear, of Slovakia, and center Noel Acciari (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Washington. The Capitals won 7-0. (
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 7-0 opening night loss to the Capitals October 4, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Where suspended Julian Edelman trained instead of the TB12 center October 4, 2018 | 7:59 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, left, and relief pitcher Julio Urias celebrate defeating the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
MLB
A look at all 16 potential World Series matchups October 4, 2018 | 3:32 AM
The New York Yankees celebrate after beating the Oakland Athletics 7-2 in the American League wild-card playoff baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in New York.
MLB
Yankees win Wild Card game to set up playoff matchup with Red Sox October 4, 2018 | 12:55 AM
Red Sox Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Red Sox hope bullpen woes don't doom playoff chances October 4, 2018 | 12:13 AM
The New York Yankees' Luke Voit hits a triple in the sixth inning of their American League wild-card game against Oakland, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Red Sox
Here’s how the Yankees look heading into ALDS vs Red Sox October 3, 2018 | 11:51 PM
Washington's Alex Ovechkin celebrates with T.J. Oshie during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins crushed by Capitals in 7-0 rout October 3, 2018 | 10:28 PM
Boston, MA: 10-03-18: Led by Mookie Betts (far right) Red Sox players do some sprints in front of the scoreboard on the Green Monster that tells the story of their 108 victory season. The Red Sox continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Dunkin' is offering a coffee deal next week in honor of the Red Sox October 3, 2018 | 6:42 PM
5-28-2000:New York, N.Y.:Trot Nixon (left), gets the heroes welcome as he comes to the dugout following his dramatic top of the ninth two run home run that beat the Yankees. Library tag 05302000 Sports
Red Sox
This former Red Sox fan favorite will be throwing out the first pitch Friday October 3, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
The Celtics aren't going unnoticed by the league's 30 GMs October 3, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Jarvis Green sacks Peyton Manning during the AFC Championship Game in 2004.
Patriots
'The rivalry is back on': 3 things to know about Patriots-Colts drama October 3, 2018 | 2:03 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Vinatieri has fond memories of New England, having won three Super Bowl rings and earned a reputation as the league’s best clutch kicker there. And he could be making his final trip to Foxborough on Thursday night.
NFL
Adam Vinatieri prepares for potential last visit to New England October 3, 2018 | 1:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Everything you need to know before the Patriots host the Colts on Thursday October 3, 2018 | 1:33 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 file photo Brooks Koepka of the US offers a golf glove to a spectator he injured when his ball hit her on the 6th hole during his fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France. Ryder Cup organizers say they are alarmed by the news that a spectator hit by a Brooks Koepka's tee shot at the Ryder Cup says she has lost sight in her right eye. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Golf
'She's not going to be able to see out of her eye ever again. All because I hit a golf ball.' October 3, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Media
Summer radio ratings: The Sports Hub first overall, Kirk and Callahan win mornings October 3, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Khris Davis
Red Sox
Does anyone want the A’s to win the AL wild card? October 3, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Kenny Britt New England Patriots
Patriots
Another receiver files injury grievance against the Patriots October 3, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Paul Pierce waves to fans at TD Garden.
Sports News
Paul Pierce is the latest flat Earth theorist October 3, 2018 | 8:58 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens: 'I couldn't be more unimpressed after our first three exhibition games' October 3, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters hits a one-run single against the Chicago Cubs during the 13th inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Chicago.
MLB
Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13-inning wild-card game October 3, 2018 | 3:31 AM
Isaiah Crowell New York Jets
NFL
Jets running back gets $13K fine, endorsement deal for touchdown 'wipe' celebration October 2, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, of Australia, speaks during a news conference before their upcoming American League wildcard baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in New York.
MLB
Seeking relief, A's to start Liam Hendriks in wild-card game against Yankees October 2, 2018 | 9:28 PM
NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell
NFL
Roger Goodell praises Trump for trade deal's Super Bowl connection October 2, 2018 | 7:42 PM