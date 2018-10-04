Pedro Martinez to those who doubt the Red Sox: ‘Just look at the record that we posted all year’

"It's great for baseball to see that, at such a young age, they're as consistent as they are."

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard
Pedro Martinez walks on the field before the 89th MLB All-Star Game. –Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
By
1:37 PM

Retired Red Sox pitching legend Pedro Martinez isn’t making any predictions about his former team’s World Series chances, but he does have something to say to those who think the Sox will falter down the stretch this postseason.

“Just look at the record that we posted all year,” Martinez told Boston.com at Fenway Park Friday. “That says everything we need to say.”

The 108-54 Red Sox finished the regular season with the best record in baseball and in team history. Led by right fielder Mookie Betts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez, they tallied a league-high number of hits, runs, doubles, and RBI. As a team, they also boasted the best batting average, slugging percentage, and OPS.

Advertisement

Individually, Betts and Martinez logged stellar years, each posting career-high stats in multiple statistical categories. Both also earned All-Star nods.

“They’re going to make two trophies this year,” Martinez said. “They can give each one of them an MVP trophy.”

Despite their regular-season success, there are some concerns about the Red Sox ahead of their playoff run. The bullpen posted an AL-worst 4.84 ERA in September. Starting pitchers Chris Sale, David Price, and Rick Porcello are a combined 2-13 (0-4 with the Red Sox) during the postseason. Sale, who will start Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees Friday night, also was limited to only 14 innings during August and September due to left shoulder inflammation.

Martinez, who tweeted early Thursday morning that he’s confident Sale has had “plenty of time to fine tune anything,” said the key to Boston’s success is for the starters to remain healthy and consistent.

“Remain in shape,” he said. “Try to eliminate any fatigue, mentally, that you have. Just remain consistent about the things that you have to do to stay healthy. That’s primarily what they have to do. … It’s not easy. Unless you go and experience that, you don’t realize how difficult it is. It is really difficult to stay there for six and a half months, and also spring training, and also the postseason. It’s a lot of time. It’s almost 10 months. Period. That you spend working without any vacations.

Advertisement

“I just want them to stay healthy and continue to play consistent baseball, like they have so far. Every time they play consistent baseball, the results show. A record-setting type of season says a lot of how consistent they have been.”

Strong performances from the starters will also alleviate the pressure on the relief pitchers. In June, Martinez identified the bullpen as the area that needed the most improvement. Three months later, he said things look “OK.”

“It’s something that I would have loved to approach a little bit earlier,” Martinez said. “But nobody showed up that can help us even more than we have so far.”

Here are a few of his other observations:

  • On manager Alex Cora’s first year at the helm: “Outstanding. Couldn’t have asked for anything better. Identifying himself with his players, the fact that he’s able to communicate and have a good relationship — a very open relationship — with the players, the fact that the players believe in him even though he’s so young and they can trust him, I think that’s his biggest strength. Earning the trust of the players is critical.”
  • On the team’s greatest strength: “Balance. Consistency. It’s great for baseball to see that, at such a young age, they’re as consistent as they are.”
  • On the franchise-record 108 wins: “All of them are important. Any win that you can get every year is important.”

As for what Martinez has been up to?

While working as an analyst for MLB Network, the 46-year-old said he enjoys assisting younger pitchers, including Luis Severino of the New York Yankees. He said, more than anything, he tries to emphasize the importance of “awareness of mechanics, awareness of physical work, awareness of respect for the game, and commitment to doing better things every year.”

“I try to get them to understand how long the season is, how to prepare for a new season every year, how to stay consistent every single year, and how to make the game easier,” he said.

Martinez and his wife, Carolina, recently purchased a home in a suburb outside of Boston. He said he plans to be around for the playoffs, as long as “it doesn’t get too cold.” The couple will also be actively involved in their charitable efforts. After hosting the “Feast With 45” at Fenway Park in June, the Pedro Martinez Foundation is now gearing up for their third annual charity gala set to take place Nov. 2.

Advertisement

“We’ve found that Boston is very supportive of what we want to do, so we chose Boston as the main place for us to do these kind of things,” Carolina said.

The event will raise money for a charter school the Foundation intends to build in the Dominican Republic, where both Pedro and Carolina grew up. Several current and former MLB players, including Severino, David Ortiz, and Jason Varitek, are expected to be attendance.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
D'Qwell Jackson's interception starts Deflategate.
Patriots
The Colts look like a speed bump in the path of the Patriots’ scoring machine October 4, 2018 | 1:14 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9888185ao) Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts swings through for a three run home run in the eighth inning of the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2018. Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, USA - 20 Sep 2018
Red Sox
Mookie Betts among Baseball Digest award winners October 4, 2018 | 12:34 PM
Mike Lowell Red Sox
Red Sox
What’s it like for a Red Sox player under the media microscope in Boston? October 4, 2018 | 11:37 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Lars Eller #20 of the Washington Capitals shoots on goalie Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Boston Bruins during second period at Capital One Arena on October 3, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Bruins
The Bruins’ season-opening loss was bad, but not their worst loss ever October 4, 2018 | 11:25 AM
Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots celebrates a touchdown with Julian Edelman against the Steelers.
Patriots
Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are expected to play against Colts October 4, 2018 | 10:23 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday's Patriots-Colts game October 4, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, scores a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, rear, of Slovakia, and center Noel Acciari (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Washington. The Capitals won 7-0. (
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 7-0 opening night loss to the Capitals October 4, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Where suspended Julian Edelman trained instead of the TB12 center October 4, 2018 | 7:59 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, left, and relief pitcher Julio Urias celebrate defeating the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
MLB
A look at all 16 potential World Series matchups October 4, 2018 | 3:32 AM
The New York Yankees celebrate after beating the Oakland Athletics 7-2 in the American League wild-card playoff baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in New York.
MLB
Yankees win Wild Card game to set up playoff matchup with Red Sox October 4, 2018 | 12:55 AM
Red Sox Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Red Sox hope bullpen woes don't doom playoff chances October 4, 2018 | 12:13 AM
The New York Yankees' Luke Voit hits a triple in the sixth inning of their American League wild-card game against Oakland, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Red Sox
Here’s how the Yankees look heading into ALDS vs Red Sox October 3, 2018 | 11:51 PM
Washington's Alex Ovechkin celebrates with T.J. Oshie during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins crushed by Capitals in 7-0 rout October 3, 2018 | 10:28 PM
Boston, MA: 10-03-18: Led by Mookie Betts (far right) Red Sox players do some sprints in front of the scoreboard on the Green Monster that tells the story of their 108 victory season. The Red Sox continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Dunkin' is offering a coffee deal next week in honor of the Red Sox October 3, 2018 | 6:42 PM
5-28-2000:New York, N.Y.:Trot Nixon (left), gets the heroes welcome as he comes to the dugout following his dramatic top of the ninth two run home run that beat the Yankees. Library tag 05302000 Sports
Red Sox
This former Red Sox fan favorite will be throwing out the first pitch Friday October 3, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
The Celtics aren't going unnoticed by the league's 30 GMs October 3, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Jarvis Green sacks Peyton Manning during the AFC Championship Game in 2004.
Patriots
'The rivalry is back on': 3 things to know about Patriots-Colts drama October 3, 2018 | 2:03 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Vinatieri has fond memories of New England, having won three Super Bowl rings and earned a reputation as the league’s best clutch kicker there. And he could be making his final trip to Foxborough on Thursday night.
NFL
Adam Vinatieri prepares for potential last visit to New England October 3, 2018 | 1:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Everything you need to know before the Patriots host the Colts on Thursday October 3, 2018 | 1:33 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 file photo Brooks Koepka of the US offers a golf glove to a spectator he injured when his ball hit her on the 6th hole during his fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France. Ryder Cup organizers say they are alarmed by the news that a spectator hit by a Brooks Koepka's tee shot at the Ryder Cup says she has lost sight in her right eye. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Golf
'She's not going to be able to see out of her eye ever again. All because I hit a golf ball.' October 3, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Media
Summer radio ratings: The Sports Hub first overall, Kirk and Callahan win mornings October 3, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Khris Davis
Red Sox
Does anyone want the A’s to win the AL wild card? October 3, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Kenny Britt New England Patriots
Patriots
Another receiver files injury grievance against the Patriots October 3, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Paul Pierce waves to fans at TD Garden.
Sports News
Paul Pierce is the latest flat Earth theorist October 3, 2018 | 8:58 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens: 'I couldn't be more unimpressed after our first three exhibition games' October 3, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters hits a one-run single against the Chicago Cubs during the 13th inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Chicago.
MLB
Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13-inning wild-card game October 3, 2018 | 3:31 AM
Isaiah Crowell New York Jets
NFL
Jets running back gets $13K fine, endorsement deal for touchdown 'wipe' celebration October 2, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, of Australia, speaks during a news conference before their upcoming American League wildcard baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in New York.
MLB
Seeking relief, A's to start Liam Hendriks in wild-card game against Yankees October 2, 2018 | 9:28 PM
NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell
NFL
Roger Goodell praises Trump for trade deal's Super Bowl connection October 2, 2018 | 7:42 PM
FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks watches during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio. The former investment bank analyst who fed confidential stock tips to NFL player Mychal Kendricks has pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Damilare Sonoiki, who also wrote for the television show “Black-ish” for a season, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2018.
NFL
NFL suspends Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks indefinitely for insider trading October 2, 2018 | 7:35 PM