Alex Cora manages the Red Sox and inspires Boston’s Puerto Ricans

“I’m the only Puerto Rican with this platform, and I know people are paying attention."

Alex Cora
Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaking in his hometown in Puerto Rico. –Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
By
James Wagner
New York Times News Service,
October 5, 2018

BOSTON — Over the winter, the Boston Red Sox handed Alex Cora, a native of Puerto Rico and a former player, the reins of a talented team with realistic World Series aspirations. It was a first not just for him — he had never been a major league manager — but also for this storied franchise. None of the previous 46 managers in its 118-year history were Latino, or members of any other minority group.

For a city and a franchise with complicated histories of racial tension, Cora represents, at the very least, symbolic change.

The pride in him is evident among many in the growing community of Puerto Ricans in Massachusetts, with a sizable number in the Boston area and 300,000 overall in the state. It is one of the largest Puerto Rican populations in the mainland United States.

Advertisement

“From our beautiful little island, there’s someone representing it well,” said Gustavo Marrero, 62, who moved to Boston from the island 20 years ago and was fixated on a recent game while he nursed a beer at a local Puerto Rican restaurant, El Mondonguito. “You feel so much pride.”

As the Red Sox begin their pursuit of a championship this weekend with an American League division series against the New York Yankees, fans will fill Fenway Park in Boston. The majority of people in the stands will be white.

But amid the growing community of Puerto Ricans, Cora, 42, one of the few Latino managers in a league in which a third of the players have Latin American heritage, holds special significance.

“I know I’m the manager of the Red Sox, the great season we’re having and the pride people feel,” Cora said, sitting in his office before the playoffs began. “But it’s weird to be told that, no matter where. Your family tells you they’re proud of you. But when a stranger tells you that, it moves you.”

Decades ago, it would have been hard to imagine Cora in this position. Boston wrestled with significant civil unrest arising from school desegregation in the 1970s, and the Red Sox were the last major league team to sign a black player.

Advertisement

That legacy haunted current Red Sox owner, John Henry, so much that he successfully lobbied city officials to change the name of a street adjacent to Fenway Park, Yawkey Way, which was an homage to Tom Yawkey, the team’s longtime owner who resisted employing black players. It is now Jersey Street, which was its original name.

Over the years, some black players on visiting teams have said fans yelled racial taunts at them from the stands. Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican community in Boston has grown significantly over the past two decades, and some people who are part of that population have expressed uneasiness about how they are treated in the city.

Luis Rivera, 58, a school custodian and a Red Sox fan who moved to Boston from Puerto Rico at age 17, said he had felt uncomfortable attending games at Fenway Park with his brothers 20 years ago. As one of the few Puerto Ricans in his neighborhood back then, he heard insensitive comments.

“Things have gotten better,” he said. “The racism is improving.”

Cora said he was aware of Boston’s history, but in his playing days here from 2005 to 2008, when he was an infielder, and this season as a manager — both periods of success for the team — he and his family had been treated well.

It helped that three of the biggest figures in recent Red Sox history were Latinos, all from the Dominican Republic: Pedro Martinez, the Hall of Fame starting pitcher; Manny Ramirez, the enigmatic slugger, and David Ortiz, the beloved, larger-than-life power hitter.

Advertisement

“Those guys were huge in being a buffer,” Mike Lowell, a former Red Sox third baseman, said. Lowell, who was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but raised in Miami, was the World Series MVP and Cora’s teammate on Boston’s 2007 championship team.

“In our playing days, there were so many Puerto Rican and Dominican neighborhoods, we’d go to restaurants and get our seafood soup,” Lowell added. “We felt that in a big city there was a nice melting pot. When you’re playing well, no one cares. You’re on a pedestal there.”

Cora grew up in Caguas, Puerto Rico, 20 miles south of San Juan, and baseball was a big part of his youth. Cora’s father, who died of colon cancer when Cora was 13, was heavily involved in Little League. Cora’s brother, Joey, who is 11 years older, enjoyed an 11-year major league career, earning money that allowed him to take care of his mother, younger brother and sisters after their father died. While at the University of Miami, Alex Cora missed his family and his island but pressed on at his brother’s urging.

Even as he played in parts of 14 major league seasons, Cora heeded his roots. On the road with the Red Sox, Lowell and Cora often ate lunch together and spent hours talking about baseball and the island. Cora often mentioned how much he wanted to help the development of baseball in Puerto Rico.

His mother, sisters, and daughter still live there, and he does, too, in the offseason. During a recent news conference after a game, he wore a T-shirt that read “Isla Nuestra” (“Our Island”).

Cora suited up for the Criollos de Caguas team in Puerto Rico’s winter league for five seasons, even as interest in playing waned among major leaguers, and he eventually served as the team’s manager and general manager. He also played for and later was the general manager of the Puerto Rican team in the World Baseball Classic.

“We understand our place here in the big leagues,” said his brother, who is a coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates. “We understand we’re representing our country. But that’s a huge burden and responsibility.”

As he negotiated his three-year contract with the Red Sox as manager, Cora made one request: the use of a plane and help in securing supplies so as to assist Puerto Rico in its recovery from hurricanes Irma and Maria. Cora was joined in his efforts by Mayor Martin J. Walsh of Boston, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy and other team officials, plus some Red Sox players, including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitchers Rick Porcello and Chris Sale.

Cora has been unafraid to speak his mind in matters pertaining to Puerto Rico, and last month he called President Donald Trump’s tweets discrediting the death toll from Hurricane Maria “disrespectful.”

“I’m the only Puerto Rican with this platform, and I know people are paying attention,” Cora said in an interview later.

Meanwhile, the lack of diversity among managers has not been lost on Cora.

While there are many Latino coaches in the major leagues, there was only one Latino manager in each of the previous three seasons. With the hiring of Cora in Boston and Dave Martinez in Washington, joining Rick Renteria of the Chicago White Sox, the number jumped to three this season, the most since 2012.

The only Latin American-born manager to win the World Series is Ozzie Guillen, who was born in Venezuela and won it all with the Chicago White Sox in 2005. Before Cora, the first major league manager from Puerto Rico was Edwin Rodríguez of the Miami Marlins, in 2010.

Cora said he hopes for the day minority candidates are interviewed for managerial openings not because of diversity mandates but simply because they are viewed as equally capable options. He first drew interest for a manager’s job while serving as a television broadcaster. But after spending last year as the bench coach for the Houston Astros, who became the World Series champions, his profile grew to the point that the Detroit Tigers, the New York Mets and the Red Sox all pursued him as a possible manager.

“I don’t focus on being a minority or being Puerto Rican,” Cora said. “Obviously, I know it’s important for us, what I’m doing. It’s not like I come to work saying, ‘I need to do well for Puerto Rico.’ I need to do it well for myself and for my job.”

Cora said his background does make a difference in communicating with Spanish-speaking players. At first, he worried that some Latino players would see him as a friend — not a boss — in the manager’s office, but Cora said that has not been an issue because he has made clear the rules apply equally to everyone.

“When you have an American manager, no matter if you speak the best English in the world, you can’t express yourself the way you want,” said Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, who is Venezuelan. “In Spanish, it’s different. But he has a good relationship with the Latinos, the Americans, everyone.”

Even though much of the team is the same as it was last year, when John Farrell was the manager, it made major strides in 2018, setting a franchise record with 108 wins during the regular season. Players credited Cora’s personality and communication skills with improving the team chemistry.

Back at El Mondonguito, in the working-class neighborhood of Roxbury, fans watching a recent game feasted on mondongo (a traditional tripe and vegetable soup), fried pork and empanadas, washing it all down with cheap beer. Red Sox and Puerto Rican decorations adorned the walls. Wednesday is domino night.

None of the regulars, a group of friendly and opinionated middle-aged Puerto Rican men, knew Cora personally, but each felt a strong tie to him. They will all be cheering in the coming days.

“They’ll win it all this year,” Marrero said. “It’ll bring so much Puerto Rican pride.”

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
Taking a closer look at David Price’s postseason track record October 6, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Giancarlo Stanton
Red Sox
What Giancarlo Stanton said after striking out four times against the Red Sox October 6, 2018 | 1:36 AM
Aaron Boone makes a Yankees pitching change.
Red Sox
New York media lamented the Yankees' missed chances in Game 1 loss to Red Sox October 6, 2018 | 12:50 AM
Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts celebrate the win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Oh, now we remember what a Red Sox-Yankees playoff game feels like October 6, 2018 | 12:28 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox beat Yankees, 5-4, despite shaky bullpen in Game 1 October 5, 2018 | 11:32 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 05: Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees walks back to the bench with Head Athletic Trainer Steve Donohue after an injury in the fourth inning of Game One of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 5, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
MLB
Aaron Hicks leaves ALDS opener with tight hamstring October 5, 2018 | 10:43 PM
NFL
Junior Seau's children settle with NFL over 2012 suicide October 5, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Boston Red Sox players warm up during a baseball workout at Fenway Park, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Boston, in preparation for Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Friday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
What experts are saying about the Red Sox' World Series chances October 5, 2018 | 6:06 PM
Kerryon Johnson Patriots defense
Patriots
Patriots' defense improving with Chiefs, Mahomes up next October 5, 2018 | 5:44 PM
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien with the bases loaded to end the top of the fourth inning of the American League wild-card playoff baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
MLB
Yankees announce starters for Games 3, 4 of ALDS October 5, 2018 | 5:35 PM
Kacy Rogers
NFL
Jets defensive coordinator dealing with 'serious' illness October 5, 2018 | 4:57 PM
Red Sox Yankees Game 1.
Red Sox
Red Sox defeat Yankees 5-4 to take ALDS Game 1 October 5, 2018 | 3:31 PM
Former New York Mets pitcher and current Mets announcer, Ron Darling, pauses while speaking after a memorial mass for New York Mets Hall of Famer Rusty Staub at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Red Sox
An old Red Sox enemy, Ron Darling, can relate to them this year October 5, 2018 | 3:01 PM
Josh Gordon (right) celebrates with teammate Chris Hogan after he caught a 34-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Colts. It was Tom Brady's 500th career TD pass.
Patriots
Welcome to the Circle of Trust, Josh Gordon October 5, 2018 | 2:21 PM
Red Sox
What people are saying about Alex Cora's rookie year as Red Sox manager October 5, 2018 | 1:45 PM
Patriots
Points, points and more points. Folks at the NFL love it October 5, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Boston Red Sox players warm up during a baseball workout at Fenway Park, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Boston, in preparation for Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Friday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Here is the Red Sox 25-man roster for the ALDS October 5, 2018 | 11:34 AM
02/23/16: Fort Myers, FL: Red Sox DH David Ortiz is pictured as he has a laugh around the batting cage during today's workout. Spring Training for Red Sox players continued at Jet Blue South.(Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic:spring training
Red Sox
David Ortiz and A-Rod made an ALDS bet that neither wants to lose October 5, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Tom Brady on the sideline during the Patriots-Colts game.
Patriots
3 stats from Tom Brady's historic night October 5, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Boston, MA: 10-04-18: With the Yankees coming to town, the Red Sox, including (left to right) Rafael devers, Eduardo Nunez, Christain Vazquez, Brodk Holt and Mithch Moreland continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park. (
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Your questions about the Red Sox-Yankees series, answered October 5, 2018 | 5:00 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by
Patriots
Patriots' latest win highlights Brady's offensive weapons October 5, 2018 | 3:09 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady beat the Colts and continued his postgame Instagram tradition October 5, 2018 | 1:55 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
'He had a role in the offense — certainly not a full one — so we’ll see how it goes' October 5, 2018 | 1:35 AM
Bill Belichick
Red Sox
Bill Belichick gave a shoutout to the Red Sox before Yankees series October 5, 2018 | 1:25 AM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski leaves the field after defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 38-24, in Foxborough.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 38 thoughts on Patriots’ win over the Colts October 5, 2018 | 1:05 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (
MLB
Dodgers beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener October 5, 2018 | 1:00 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts October 5, 2018 | 12:42 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Fumble or interception? The NFL had trouble deciding on this Rob Gronkowski play. October 5, 2018 | 12:25 AM
Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom (20) and goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) celebrate the team's 4-0 victory in Buffalo.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bounce-back win in Buffalo October 4, 2018 | 11:56 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady reaches 500 TD passes in Patriots' 38-24 win October 4, 2018 | 11:41 PM