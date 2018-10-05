Here is the Red Sox 25-man roster for the ALDS

The Red Sox set their roster for the American League Division Series against the Yankees.

It is:

Pitchers (11): RHP Matt Barnes, RHP Ryan Brasier, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, RHP Joe Kelly, RHP Craig Kimbrel, RHP Rick Porcello, LHP David Price, LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP Chris Sale, RHP Brandon Workman, RHP Steven Wright.

Catchers (3): Sandy Leon, Blake Swihart, Christian VÃ¡zquez.

Infielders (7): SS Xander Bogaerts, 3B Rafael Devers, UTIL Brock Holt, 2B Ian Kinsler, 1B Mitch Moreland, 3B-2B Eduardo NÃºÃ±ez, 1B Steve Pearce.

Outfielders (4): LF Andrew Benintendi, RF-CF Mookie Betts, CF Jackie Bradley Jr., RF-LF-DH J.D. Martinez.

There are no big surprises. Heath Hembree was bumped off just like he was last season. The righthander was second on the team with 67 appearances but has long been considered a second-tier reliever.

Advertisement

Once Eduardo Rodriguez and Steven Wright were healthy enough to pitch, there was no room for Hembree. Workman pitched well enough to get that spot.

Kelly is proof that no matter now often managers and coaches say they’re not focused on velocity, they’re focused in velocity.

The hard-throwing righthander has been dreadful since June 1, posting a 6.31 earned run average and 1.74 WHIP in 48 appearances. But Kelly’s fastball sits at 98.6 miles per hour and he throws a hard slider.

That lefthanders have hit .211 against Kelly played in his favor as did a 3.03 ERA in 16 previous postseason games.

The Sox play the Yankees at 7:32 p.m. in Game 1.