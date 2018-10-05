Here is the Red Sox 25-man roster for the ALDS

The Sox play the Yankees at 7:32 p.m. in Game 1.

Boston Red Sox players warm up during a baseball workout at Fenway Park, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Boston, in preparation for Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Friday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Red Sox players warm up during a baseball workout at Fenway Park, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Boston, in preparation for Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Friday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
11:34 AM

The Red Sox set their roster for the American League Division Series against the Yankees.

It is:

Pitchers (11): RHP Matt Barnes, RHP Ryan Brasier, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, RHP Joe Kelly, RHP Craig Kimbrel, RHP Rick Porcello, LHP David Price, LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP Chris Sale, RHP Brandon Workman, RHP Steven Wright.

Catchers (3): Sandy Leon, Blake Swihart, Christian VÃ¡zquez.

Infielders (7): SS Xander Bogaerts, 3B Rafael Devers, UTIL Brock Holt, 2B Ian Kinsler, 1B Mitch Moreland, 3B-2B Eduardo NÃºÃ±ez, 1B Steve Pearce.

Outfielders (4): LF Andrew Benintendi, RF-CF Mookie Betts, CF Jackie Bradley Jr., RF-LF-DH J.D. Martinez.

There are no big surprises. Heath Hembree was bumped off just like he was last season. The righthander was second on the team with 67 appearances but has long been considered a second-tier reliever.

Advertisement

Once Eduardo Rodriguez and Steven Wright were healthy enough to pitch, there was no room for Hembree. Workman pitched well enough to get that spot.

Kelly is proof that no matter now often managers and coaches say they’re not focused on velocity, they’re focused in velocity.

The hard-throwing righthander has been dreadful since June 1, posting a 6.31 earned run average and 1.74 WHIP in 48 appearances. But Kelly’s fastball sits at 98.6 miles per hour and he throws a hard slider.

That lefthanders have hit .211 against Kelly played in his favor as did a 3.03 ERA in 16 previous postseason games.

The Sox play the Yankees at 7:32 p.m. in Game 1.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
02/23/16: Fort Myers, FL: Red Sox DH David Ortiz is pictured as he has a laugh around the batting cage during today's workout. Spring Training for Red Sox players continued at Jet Blue South.(Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic:spring training
Red Sox
David Ortiz and A-Rod made an ALDS bet that neither wants to lose October 5, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Tom Brady on the sideline during the Patriots-Colts game.
Patriots
3 stats from Tom Brady's historic night October 5, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Boston, MA: 10-04-18: With the Yankees coming to town, the Red Sox, including (left to right) Rafael devers, Eduardo Nunez, Christain Vazquez, Brodk Holt and Mithch Moreland continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park. (
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Your questions about the Red Sox-Yankees series, answered October 5, 2018 | 5:00 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by
Patriots
Patriots' latest win highlights Brady's offensive weapons October 5, 2018 | 3:09 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady beat the Colts and continued his postgame Instagram tradition October 5, 2018 | 1:55 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
'He had a role in the offense — certainly not a full one — so we’ll see how it goes' October 5, 2018 | 1:35 AM
Bill Belichick
Red Sox
Bill Belichick gave a shoutout to the Red Sox before Yankees series October 5, 2018 | 1:25 AM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski leaves the field after defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 38-24, in Foxborough.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 38 thoughts on Patriots’ win over the Colts October 5, 2018 | 1:05 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (
MLB
Dodgers beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener October 5, 2018 | 1:00 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts October 5, 2018 | 12:42 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Fumble or interception? The NFL had trouble deciding on this Rob Gronkowski play. October 5, 2018 | 12:25 AM
Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom (20) and goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) celebrate the team's 4-0 victory in Buffalo.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bounce-back win in Buffalo October 4, 2018 | 11:56 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady reaches 500 TD passes in Patriots' 38-24 win October 4, 2018 | 11:41 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
What Josh Gordon had to say about his first touchdown as a Patriot October 4, 2018 | 11:20 PM
Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak watches the puck during the third period.
Bruins
Bruins rebound to beat Sabres 4-0 October 4, 2018 | 9:53 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Here's a look at all of Julian Edelman's plays vs. the Colts October 4, 2018 | 8:59 PM
Boston, MA: 9-26-18: FOR POSSIBLE USE WITH FUTURE RED SOX STORY....Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale is pictured. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a day-night MLB baseball doubleheader at Fenway Park (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Here's what you need to know before the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS October 4, 2018 | 8:36 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Kyrie Irving has made a definitive statement on his future in Boston October 4, 2018 | 7:11 PM
T.Y. Hilton
Patriots
T.Y. Hilton headlines list of Colts sidelined vs. Patriots October 4, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Josh Gordon catches touchdown as Patriots beat Colts 38-24 October 4, 2018 | 5:26 PM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
'You can Google it now, tomorrow, and 100 years, and it’s going to be there' October 4, 2018 | 5:17 PM
Boston, MA: 10-03-18: Patrons at the Bleacher Bar in centerfield got a bonus this afternoon with their lunch, as they got a close up view of Red Sox Game One starting pitcher Chris Sale as he did some long tossing before he headed to the bullpen for a session. The Red Sox continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Chris Sale says he’s ready to go in Game 1 vs. Yankees October 4, 2018 | 2:09 PM
89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez: 'They’re going to make two trophies this year' October 4, 2018 | 1:37 PM
D'Qwell Jackson's interception starts Deflategate.
Patriots
Chad Finn: The Colts look like a speed bump in the path of the Patriots’ scoring machine October 4, 2018 | 1:14 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts among Baseball Digest award winners October 4, 2018 | 12:34 PM
Mike Lowell Red Sox
Red Sox
What’s it like for a Red Sox player under the media microscope in Boston? October 4, 2018 | 11:37 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Lars Eller #20 of the Washington Capitals shoots on goalie Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Boston Bruins during second period at Capital One Arena on October 3, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Bruins
The Bruins’ season-opening loss was bad, but not their worst loss ever October 4, 2018 | 11:25 AM
Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots celebrates a touchdown with Julian Edelman against the Steelers.
Patriots
Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are expected to play against Colts October 4, 2018 | 10:23 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday's Patriots-Colts game October 4, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, scores a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, rear, of Slovakia, and center Noel Acciari (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Washington. The Capitals won 7-0. (
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 7-0 opening night loss to the Capitals October 4, 2018 | 9:00 AM