Red Sox-Yankees ALDS Game 1: Live updates and analysis

Stay up to date on all the latest from Fenway Park.

Chris Sale during a long toss session at Fenway Park.
Chris Sale during a long toss session at Fenway Park. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
Matt Pepin,
3:31 PM

The Red Sox and Yankees open their first postseason series in 14 years tonight, a best-of-five American League Division Series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:32 p.m., and the game will air on TBS.

We will update this page throughout the game. Refresh it here for the latest from Fenway Park, where the Globe has a team of seven reporters and columnists, plus several photographers, covering Game 1.

Here is more on how you can watch and follow the contest.

Here are the Game 1 lineups:

Details about tonight’s game:

■  Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale (12-4, 2.11) and Yankees lefthander J.A. Happ (17-6, 3.65) are the Game 1 starting pitchers. Here are the lineups and notes, including each pitcher’s history against the opposing hitters, what to watch for, and other nuggets.

■  The Sox announced their 25-man roster this morning. It is:

Pitchers (11): RHP Matt Barnes, RHP Ryan Brasier, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, RHP Joe Kelly, RHP Craig Kimbrel, RHP Rick Porcello, LHP David Price, LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP Chris Sale, RHP Brandon Workman, RHP Steven Wright.

Catchers (3): Sandy Leon, Blake Swihart, Christian Vazquez.

Infielders (7): SS Xander Bogaerts, 3B Rafael Devers, UTIL Brock Holt, 2B Ian Kinsler, 1B Mitch Moreland, 3B-2B Eduardo Nunez, 1B Steve Pearce.

Outfielders (4): LF Andrew Benintendi, RF-CF Mookie Betts, CF Jackie Bradley Jr., RF-LF-DH J.D. Martinez.

Peter Abraham has more on how things shook out.

■  The differences between the two offensive juggernauts also seem razor-thin. Nick Cafardo looked at how the Red Sox and Yankees match up, position by position.

■  No one knows how hard Sale will throw tonight. Given that uncertainty, it’s worth asking: What kind of velocity does he need to dominate? Alex Speier examined what the numbers say.

■  Peter Abraham: It’s easy to focus on Betts, Martinez, and Sale as the playoffs get started. The Sox won 108 games because they were a team loaded with stars. But postseason series are so often is decided by the players we overlook. With that in mind, here some Red Sox players who could have a bigger impact on the postseason that you might expect.

■  Still have lingering questions about this series? Chad Finn answers them all in this Q&A.

■  Check out more of our Red Sox-Yankees coverage here.

