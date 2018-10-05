Red Sox beat Yankees, 5-4, despite shaky bullpen in Game 1

Chris Sale did his part.

Fans cheers as Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale leaves the baseball game against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of Game 1 of an American League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) –The Associated Press
By
JIMMY GOLEN
AP,
October 5, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale struck out eight for his first postseason win, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox sweated out their shaky bullpen to hold off the New York Yankees 5-4 on Friday night in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

One year after he was pounded by Houston in his playoff debut, Sale took a four-hit shutout into the sixth inning. The Yankees loaded the bases in the sixth and seventh, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Aaron Judge homered off Craig Kimbrel leading off the ninth before the Red Sox closer retired the next three batters, striking out Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit for the save.

Advertisement

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Saturday night, with Boston starting another pitcher trying to overcome a history of postseason struggles: left-hander David Price is 0-8 as a starter in the playoffs. He’ll face Yankees righty Masahiro Tanaka.

In the first playoff matchup between the longtime rivals since 2004, the 108-win Red Sox took a 5-0 lead against Yankees starter J.A. Happ and then white-knuckled it after Sale left with two on and one out in the sixth.

New York, which won 100 regular-season games plus the AL wild-card game against Oakland, got three singles and two walks in the sixth, scoring two before Brandon Workman — the only player on the Red Sox roster with a World Series ring — struck out Gleyber Torres to end the threat.

The Yankees loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh but scored just one run. Boston manager Alex Cora used scheduled Game 3 starter Rick Porcello to get two outs in the eighth before turning to Kimbrel for a four-out save.

It was the first ALDS matchup between the teams and the first in the postseason since the Red Sox staged an unprecedented rally from a 3-0 deficit in the 2004 AL Championship Series to advance and then won the World Series to end their 86-year dynasty of disappointment. (They also met in the ALCS the year before, and it ended with current Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s 11th-inning homer in Game 7, better known in Boston as the game when manager Grady Little inexplicably left a tiring Pedro Martinez on the mound.)

Advertisement

“This is what I envisioned,” said J.D. Martinez, who signed with the Red Sox as a free agent last offseason. “I think this is what MLB and baseball wanted to see, what baseball fans all over the world wanted to see.”

Boston fans were ready, with derisive chants for the Yankees during introductions and again after Martinez smacked a 2-0 fastball into the glove of a stem cell researcher in the front row of the seats above the Green Monster.

The Red Sox made it 5-0 in the third when Mookie Betts doubled off the left-field wall and Andrew Benintendi chased Happ with a bunt single that moved the runner to third. Steve Pearce singled in one run and another scored on Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly.

Sale left with a 5-0 lead after giving up singles to Judge and Stanton in the sixth; both came around to score. In all, Sale was charged with two runs on five hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings — the longest playoff outing for a Red Sox starter since 2013.

Martinez and Benintendi each had two hits for Boston. Judge had three hits and Voit had two for New York, which went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Happ lasted just two innings for his shortest postseason start, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two.

HAMMY TIME

Aaron Hicks singled off Sale to lead off the fourth — ending an 11-pitch at-bat — but once he got to first base he began flexing his right leg. After a visit from the trainer, he left the game for pinch-runner Brett Gardner.

Advertisement

Hicks, who battled hamstring problems down the stretch, was also late taking center field at the bottom of the first. The team said he had tightness in his right hamstring and was being evaluated.

UP NEXT

Price pitches for the Red Sox in search of his first playoff win as a starter, though he has two wins relief in the postseason. Tanaka pitched seven shutout innings in Game 5 of the ALCS against Houston last year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball MLB New York Yankees
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 05: Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees walks back to the bench with Head Athletic Trainer Steve Donohue after an injury in the fourth inning of Game One of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 5, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
MLB
Aaron Hicks leaves ALDS opener with tight hamstring October 5, 2018 | 10:43 PM
NFL
Junior Seau's children settle with NFL over 2012 suicide October 5, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Boston Red Sox players warm up during a baseball workout at Fenway Park, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Boston, in preparation for Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Friday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
What experts are saying about the Red Sox' World Series chances October 5, 2018 | 6:06 PM
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien with the bases loaded to end the top of the fourth inning of the American League wild-card playoff baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
MLB
Yankees announce starters for Games 3, 4 of ALDS October 5, 2018 | 5:35 PM
Kacy Rogers
NFL
Jets defensive coordinator dealing with 'serious' illness October 5, 2018 | 4:57 PM
Red Sox Yankees Game 1.
Red Sox
Red Sox defeat Yankees 5-4 to take ALDS Game 1 October 5, 2018 | 3:31 PM
Former New York Mets pitcher and current Mets announcer, Ron Darling, pauses while speaking after a memorial mass for New York Mets Hall of Famer Rusty Staub at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Red Sox
An old Red Sox enemy, Ron Darling, can relate to them this year October 5, 2018 | 3:01 PM
Josh Gordon (right) celebrates with teammate Chris Hogan after he caught a 34-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Colts. It was Tom Brady's 500th career TD pass.
Patriots
Welcome to the Circle of Trust, Josh Gordon October 5, 2018 | 2:21 PM
Fort Myers, FL 2/13/2018: Red Sox manager Alex Cora (right) shares a momnet with first base coach Tom Goodwin (rear left) during a workout session at the Player Development Complex at Jet Blue Park.
Red Sox
What people are saying about Alex Cora's rookie year as Red Sox manager October 5, 2018 | 1:45 PM
Boston Red Sox players warm up during a baseball workout at Fenway Park, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Boston, in preparation for Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Friday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Here is the Red Sox 25-man roster for the ALDS October 5, 2018 | 11:34 AM
02/23/16: Fort Myers, FL: Red Sox DH David Ortiz is pictured as he has a laugh around the batting cage during today's workout. Spring Training for Red Sox players continued at Jet Blue South.(Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic:spring training
Red Sox
David Ortiz and A-Rod made an ALDS bet that neither wants to lose October 5, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Tom Brady on the sideline during the Patriots-Colts game.
Patriots
3 stats from Tom Brady's historic night October 5, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Boston, MA: 10-04-18: With the Yankees coming to town, the Red Sox, including (left to right) Rafael devers, Eduardo Nunez, Christain Vazquez, Brodk Holt and Mithch Moreland continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park. (
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Your questions about the Red Sox-Yankees series, answered October 5, 2018 | 5:00 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by
Patriots
Patriots' latest win highlights Brady's offensive weapons October 5, 2018 | 3:09 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady beat the Colts and continued his postgame Instagram tradition October 5, 2018 | 1:55 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
'He had a role in the offense — certainly not a full one — so we’ll see how it goes' October 5, 2018 | 1:35 AM
Bill Belichick
Red Sox
Bill Belichick gave a shoutout to the Red Sox before Yankees series October 5, 2018 | 1:25 AM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski leaves the field after defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 38-24, in Foxborough.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 38 thoughts on Patriots’ win over the Colts October 5, 2018 | 1:05 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (
MLB
Dodgers beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener October 5, 2018 | 1:00 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts October 5, 2018 | 12:42 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Fumble or interception? The NFL had trouble deciding on this Rob Gronkowski play. October 5, 2018 | 12:25 AM
Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom (20) and goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) celebrate the team's 4-0 victory in Buffalo.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bounce-back win in Buffalo October 4, 2018 | 11:56 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady reaches 500 TD passes in Patriots' 38-24 win October 4, 2018 | 11:41 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
What Josh Gordon had to say about his first touchdown as a Patriot October 4, 2018 | 11:20 PM
Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak watches the puck during the third period.
Bruins
Bruins rebound to beat Sabres 4-0 October 4, 2018 | 9:53 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Here's a look at all of Julian Edelman's plays vs. the Colts October 4, 2018 | 8:59 PM
Boston, MA: 9-26-18: FOR POSSIBLE USE WITH FUTURE RED SOX STORY....Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale is pictured. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a day-night MLB baseball doubleheader at Fenway Park (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Here's what you need to know before the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS October 4, 2018 | 8:36 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Kyrie Irving has made a definitive statement on his future in Boston October 4, 2018 | 7:11 PM
T.Y. Hilton
Patriots
T.Y. Hilton headlines list of Colts sidelined vs. Patriots October 4, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Josh Gordon catches touchdown as Patriots beat Colts 38-24 October 4, 2018 | 5:26 PM