FROM

An old Red Sox enemy, Ron Darling, can relate to them this year

“They might have the best combination of pitching, the ability to hit and hit the ball out of the ballpark, to defense, and to steal bases of any team in the postseason.’’

Former New York Mets pitcher and current Mets announcer, Ron Darling, pauses while speaking after a memorial mass for New York Mets Hall of Famer Rusty Staub at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Former New York Mets pitcher and current Mets announcer Ron Darling pauses while speaking after a memorial mass for New York Mets Hall of Famer Rusty Staub at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in New York. –AP
By
3:01 PM

Ron Darling is familiar with the weight the Red Sox carry into the postseason as an exceptional regular-season team expected to prolong its dominance right on through the World Series.

Darling was a 15-game winner for the 1986 Mets — a team that ultimately met all of its high expectations, and at the Red Sox’ expense.

“I played on a team that won 108 games, and for all intents and purposes we could have lost to the Houston Astros in the NLCS, and we probably should have lost to the Boston Red Sox, so I know first-hand how difficult it is to finish the task,’’ said Darling, who grew up in Millbury and serves as color analyst on TBS’s broadcasts of the Division Series between the Red Sox and Yankees.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
NFL
Junior Seau's children settle with NFL over 2012 suicide October 5, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Boston Red Sox players warm up during a baseball workout at Fenway Park, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Boston, in preparation for Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Friday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
What experts are saying about the Red Sox' World Series chances October 5, 2018 | 6:06 PM
Chris Sale during a long toss session at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Live updates: Red Sox and Yankees preparing for start of ALDS Game 1 October 5, 2018 | 3:31 PM
Josh Gordon (right) celebrates with teammate Chris Hogan after he caught a 34-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Colts. It was Tom Brady's 500th career TD pass.
Patriots
Welcome to the Circle of Trust, Josh Gordon October 5, 2018 | 2:21 PM
Fort Myers, FL 2/13/2018: Red Sox manager Alex Cora (right) shares a momnet with first base coach Tom Goodwin (rear left) during a workout session at the Player Development Complex at Jet Blue Park.
Red Sox
What people are saying about Alex Cora's rookie year as Red Sox manager October 5, 2018 | 1:45 PM
Boston Red Sox players warm up during a baseball workout at Fenway Park, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Boston, in preparation for Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Friday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Here is the Red Sox 25-man roster for the ALDS October 5, 2018 | 11:34 AM
02/23/16: Fort Myers, FL: Red Sox DH David Ortiz is pictured as he has a laugh around the batting cage during today's workout. Spring Training for Red Sox players continued at Jet Blue South.(Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic:spring training
Red Sox
David Ortiz and A-Rod made an ALDS bet that neither wants to lose October 5, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Tom Brady on the sideline during the Patriots-Colts game.
Patriots
3 stats from Tom Brady's historic night October 5, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Boston, MA: 10-04-18: With the Yankees coming to town, the Red Sox, including (left to right) Rafael devers, Eduardo Nunez, Christain Vazquez, Brodk Holt and Mithch Moreland continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park. (
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Your questions about the Red Sox-Yankees series, answered October 5, 2018 | 5:00 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by
Patriots
Patriots' latest win highlights Brady's offensive weapons October 5, 2018 | 3:09 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady beat the Colts and continued his postgame Instagram tradition October 5, 2018 | 1:55 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
'He had a role in the offense — certainly not a full one — so we’ll see how it goes' October 5, 2018 | 1:35 AM
Bill Belichick
Red Sox
Bill Belichick gave a shoutout to the Red Sox before Yankees series October 5, 2018 | 1:25 AM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski leaves the field after defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 38-24, in Foxborough.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 38 thoughts on Patriots’ win over the Colts October 5, 2018 | 1:05 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (
MLB
Dodgers beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener October 5, 2018 | 1:00 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts October 5, 2018 | 12:42 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Fumble or interception? The NFL had trouble deciding on this Rob Gronkowski play. October 5, 2018 | 12:25 AM
Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom (20) and goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) celebrate the team's 4-0 victory in Buffalo.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bounce-back win in Buffalo October 4, 2018 | 11:56 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady reaches 500 TD passes in Patriots' 38-24 win October 4, 2018 | 11:41 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
What Josh Gordon had to say about his first touchdown as a Patriot October 4, 2018 | 11:20 PM
Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak watches the puck during the third period.
Bruins
Bruins rebound to beat Sabres 4-0 October 4, 2018 | 9:53 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Here's a look at all of Julian Edelman's plays vs. the Colts October 4, 2018 | 8:59 PM
Boston, MA: 9-26-18: FOR POSSIBLE USE WITH FUTURE RED SOX STORY....Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale is pictured. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a day-night MLB baseball doubleheader at Fenway Park (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Here's what you need to know before the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS October 4, 2018 | 8:36 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Kyrie Irving has made a definitive statement on his future in Boston October 4, 2018 | 7:11 PM
T.Y. Hilton
Patriots
T.Y. Hilton headlines list of Colts sidelined vs. Patriots October 4, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Josh Gordon catches touchdown as Patriots beat Colts 38-24 October 4, 2018 | 5:26 PM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
'You can Google it now, tomorrow, and 100 years, and it’s going to be there' October 4, 2018 | 5:17 PM
Boston, MA: 10-03-18: Patrons at the Bleacher Bar in centerfield got a bonus this afternoon with their lunch, as they got a close up view of Red Sox Game One starting pitcher Chris Sale as he did some long tossing before he headed to the bullpen for a session. The Red Sox continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Chris Sale says he’s ready to go in Game 1 vs. Yankees October 4, 2018 | 2:09 PM
89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez: 'They’re going to make two trophies this year' October 4, 2018 | 1:37 PM
D'Qwell Jackson's interception starts Deflategate.
Patriots
Chad Finn: The Colts look like a speed bump in the path of the Patriots’ scoring machine October 4, 2018 | 1:14 PM