An old Red Sox enemy, Ron Darling, can relate to them this year

Ron Darling is familiar with the weight the Red Sox carry into the postseason as an exceptional regular-season team expected to prolong its dominance right on through the World Series.

Darling was a 15-game winner for the 1986 Mets — a team that ultimately met all of its high expectations, and at the Red Sox’ expense.

“I played on a team that won 108 games, and for all intents and purposes we could have lost to the Houston Astros in the NLCS, and we probably should have lost to the Boston Red Sox, so I know first-hand how difficult it is to finish the task,’’ said Darling, who grew up in Millbury and serves as color analyst on TBS’s broadcasts of the Division Series between the Red Sox and Yankees.