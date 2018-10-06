David Price implodes again, lasts only 1⅔ innings in Game 2

The postseason nightmare continues for David Price.

The Red Sox lefthander lasted only 1⅔ innings in Game 2 of the Division Series against the Yankees on Saturday night, leaving the mound to loud booing after allowing three runs.

Aaron Judge belted a 445-foot home run to center field in the first inning for the Yankees. Gary Sanchez then led off the second inning with a home run to left field.

After getting two outs, Price walked Gleyber Torres and Brett Gardner, the bottom two hitters in the order. Pitching coach Dana LeVangie came to the mound and appeared to speak harshly to Price.

The next hitter, Andrew McCutchen, smacked an RBI single off the wall in left field and Sox manager Alex Cora came out of the dugout to get Price. The crowd at Fenway Park booed loudly as Price walked back to the dugout.

Price now has a 5.38 earned run average in 18 career playoff games — 6.03 in 10 starts.

Through two innings, the Yankees had a 3-0 lead.