What Giancarlo Stanton said after striking out four times against the Red Sox
"It wasn't able to get the job done."
One of the marquee offseason additions in baseball had a tough start to the American League Division Series Friday night.
Giancarlo Stanton, added to the Yankees to solidify the team as a World Series contender, went 1 for 5 and struck out four times against the Red Sox in the 5-4 loss. Of New York’s 10 runners left on base, Stanton was responsible for half of that total.
This was highlighted by his late game at-bats, including a bases-loaded strikeout against Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes in the 7th inning.
The strikeout bug caught hold of Giancarlo Stanton in his first career ALDS appearance.
📷: @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/tdhz4KBCLH
Facing Boston closer Craig Kimbrel in the 9th inning after teammate Aaron Judge homered to make it a one-run game, Stanton struck out on three pitches:
Giancarlo Stanton was a spectator against Craig Kimbrel there. pic.twitter.com/rhY8iJWZPb
Afterward, he made no excuses.
“No, I had pitches to hit,” said Stanton when asked if Boston simply “pitched him really well.”
“You can’t give them too many strikes in the zone like that,” Stanton explained. “[You’re] going to wind up having a game like I did.”
Giancarlo Stanton talks with the media after a 4-strikeout night at the plate in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/OInzV8yK5E
Stanton acknowledged his struggles in the clutch.
“Had a big at-bat to help get us back in it. I wasn't able to capitalize on it … It wasn't able to get the job done. I should've put the ball in play."
—Giancarlo Stanton, on failing to get it done in clutch, late-game at-bats
