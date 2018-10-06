What Giancarlo Stanton said after striking out four times against the Red Sox

One of the marquee offseason additions in baseball had a tough start to the American League Division Series Friday night.

Giancarlo Stanton, added to the Yankees to solidify the team as a World Series contender, went 1 for 5 and struck out four times against the Red Sox in the 5-4 loss. Of New York’s 10 runners left on base, Stanton was responsible for half of that total.

This was highlighted by his late game at-bats, including a bases-loaded strikeout against Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes in the 7th inning.

The strikeout bug caught hold of Giancarlo Stanton in his first career ALDS appearance. 📷: @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/tdhz4KBCLH — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 6, 2018

Facing Boston closer Craig Kimbrel in the 9th inning after teammate Aaron Judge homered to make it a one-run game, Stanton struck out on three pitches:

Giancarlo Stanton was a spectator against Craig Kimbrel there. pic.twitter.com/rhY8iJWZPb — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) October 6, 2018

Afterward, he made no excuses.

“No, I had pitches to hit,” said Stanton when asked if Boston simply “pitched him really well.”

“You can’t give them too many strikes in the zone like that,” Stanton explained. “[You’re] going to wind up having a game like I did.”

Giancarlo Stanton talks with the media after a 4-strikeout night at the plate in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/OInzV8yK5E — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 6, 2018

Stanton acknowledged his struggles in the clutch.