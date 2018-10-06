What New York media had to say after the Yankees’ Game 1 loss to the Red Sox

Despite trailing from the 1st inning on, the Yankees were judged harshly for losing Game 1 of the American League Division Series to the Red Sox.

In the aftermath of New York’s series-opening loss at Fenway Park, it didn’t take long for a narrative to take hold on the Yankee Entertainment and Sports (YES) Network.

“They’re in the clubhouse right now saying, ‘How did we not win this game?'” said YES Network commentator John Flaherty. “I mean there were so many opportunities for the Yankees.”

The Yankees might be thinking, "how did we not win this game?" after a tough 1-run loss in the #ALDS opener. pic.twitter.com/vkdrlmjnm1 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 6, 2018

“I know a lot is talked about Chris Sale and what he did through the first five [innings], but this game was lost for the New York Yankees about what they couldn’t do againsr that bullpen,” Flaherty concluded.

Advertisement

Flaherty’s sentiment was echoed by other YES analysis of the game.

“It seemed like the Yankees were caught betwixt and between,” said Yankee commentator Michael Kay. “The Red Sox bullpen certainly struggled. They were as advertised. They were really on the precipice of being a hot mess, but the Yankees helped them out a couple of times.”

The Boston bullpen was anything but perfect as the #Yankees tried to mount a late comeback at Fenway. pic.twitter.com/Tp3pZvYjMS — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 6, 2018

Elsewhere, New York media took aim at various Yankees, including starter J.A. Happ, Giancarlo Stanton, and rookie Gleyber Torres.

I am glad the Yankees saved Happ for the Sox! — Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) October 6, 2018

Now, you can boo Stanton. So many chances. 7th was a killer. Rough one. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) October 6, 2018

Stanton had an awful night, but the game was the Torres at bat. #YankeesVsRedSox — Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) October 6, 2018

Game 2 takes place at Fenway Park on Saturday, starting at 8:15 p.m. Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner labelled it “pretty much a must win.”