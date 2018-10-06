Red Sox-Yankees: Live updates from Game 2 of the ALDS

The Red Sox and Yankees face off in Game 2 of the ALDS Saturday night.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at Fenway Park.

Here are the latest news and updates:

Pre-game

Heath Hembree replaces Steven Wright on the postseason roster: Right-hander Heath Hembree will take knuckleballer Steven Wright’s spot in the bullpen for the remainder of the ALDS, the Red Sox announced Saturday afternoon. Wright, who underwent an MRI Friday night during Game 1, has been diagnosed with “inflammation and loose body in his left knee.” If the Red Sox advance, he will miss the ALCS but is eligible to return for the World Series. Hembree pitched 60 innings of relief during the regular season, allowing 10 home runs. His ERA is 4.20.

Advertisement

Pitching matchup — Masahiro Tanaka (12-6, 3.75 ERA) vs. David Price (16-7, 3.58 ERA): Starting pitcher David Price has had mixed results in the postseason, assembling a 2-8 record with a 5.03 ERA in 17 playoff games. His better outings — including both his victories (2008 ALDS Game 2, 2015 ALDS Game 4) — have come as a reliever. Coming out of the bullpen last season, Price pitched 6⅔ shutout innings between Games 2 and 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros.

In nine playoff starts, however, Price is 0-8 with a 5.74 ERA. Still in search of his first postseason victory as a starter, he said Friday he’s treating Saturday’s start against the Yankees like “just another game.” Even if he doesn’t come away with the W, Price said he’s focused on contributing to the team’s collective success.

“If I lose the entire playoffs and we win a World Series, I’ll take that,” Price said. “I don’t want this to be about me and me not winning. I want to go out there [Saturday] and throw the ball well, and help the Red Sox win.”

Price is 0-3 with a 10.34 ERA in four regular-season starts against the Yankees this year. Manager Alex Cora identified the July 1 start at Yankee Stadium — when Price gave up five home runs in 3⅓ innings — as a turning point in the season. Since that game, Price has posted an 11-2 record with a 2.72 ERA.

Advertisement

Game 1’s 5-4 victory may have set the tone for what’s to come: The Red Sox have won 12 of the 18 postseason series in which they took Game 1.