At Fenway Park, Spike Lee talks Red Sox-Yankees series, the New York Knicks, and ‘He Got Game’

"I’ve been able to see some great, great victories."

Spike Lee
Spike Lee was in attendance for Game 2 of the ALDS between the Red Sox and the Yankees. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
October 6, 2018

Donning a customized New York Yankees hat adorned with the franchise’s 27 World Series titles — and the phrase “a Spike Lee joint designed by Spike Lee” embossed on the interior — Hollywood juggernaut Spike Lee intently watched his Bronx Bombers get loose during batting practice ahead of Game 2 of the ALDS Saturday.

With his eyes, behind bright blue-brimmed glasses, focused on the swing of his favorite player, 6-foot-7 center fielder Aaron Judge, the outspoken New Yorker didn’t draw much attention to himself. Lee stood quietly, arms crossed, to the left of the Red Sox dugout — which, despite being in enemy territory, is a familiar post for the diehard Yankee fan.

“I love coming to Fenway,” Lee told Boston.com. “I’ve been coming here a while, and the Red Sox really treat me well. They’ve been good to me. In fact, one year, they had me throw out the opening pitch. I thought that was insane. Because no way is Matt Damon throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium. That ain’t happening.” 

Lee arrived in Martha’s Vineyard Saturday morning, but he caught an afternoon ferry from Woods Hole to make the 8:15 p.m. game in Boston. He plans on spending the rest of Columbus Day weekend vacationing on the Vineyard with his family, before returning to the Bronx for Game 3 Monday.

“I think — and I hope and pray — that we tie it up tonight and then go back to ‘Boogie Down,'” he said ahead of Red Sox starter David Price’s first pitch.

Even if the Yankees lose Game 2, Lee predicts Judge and company will still take the series in five games. What gives him such confidence?

“I believe in the 27-time World Series champion New York Yankees,” Lee said, removing his hat to point out the number of championships. “It’s been a long time since 2009. The Red Sox got a great team, so I’m not hating on them. They won 108 games. That’s not by accident. But I believe in the New York Yankees.” 

Lee noted the Yankees hold the edge in relief pitching — an assessment that even Red Sox fans will have trouble arguing against. Boston’s bullpen posted an AL-worst 4.84 ERA in September and has blown 10 saves since July 31. In Game 1 of the ALDS, the group nearly spoiled an eight-strikeout start from ace Chris Sale.

“I think the Red Sox starting pitching is very good, but their bullpen can be a little shaky,” Lee said. “There was evidence [Friday] night. We came up a run short, but it’s going five games.”

A dramatic divisional series, however, would just scratch the surface of Lee’s expansive bank of baseball memories. The 61-year-old remembers Reggie Jackson’s three home runs in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series, the final at-bat of Derek Jeter’s 20-year career in 2014, and, naturally, Aaron Boone’s walk-off homer in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS.

“I’ve been able to see some great, great victories,” he said. 

Lee is hopeful more success is in store this season. By his standards, Boone, who was hired in December to succeed Joe Girardi at manager, has done a “great job” in his rookie year at the helm. The Yankees finished the regular season with 100 wins, despite injuries to several core members of their lineup.

Of course, the Yankees aren’t Lee’s only team of choice. He is also often found on the sidelines at Madison Square Garden, cheering on his beloved New York Knicks. Unlike the Yankees, the Knicks haven’t achieved much success in recent years and will, more likely than not, finish with a losing record for their sixth straight season. Lee acknowledged the upcoming season is probably a wash, but he’s optimistic there will be “orange and blue skies” in the near future — even if All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving doesn’t plan on coming to New York.

“Look, I love my brother, but he’s not the only great player that’s going to be up for free agency next season,” Lee said. “I want what people want. If Kyrie wants to stay in Boston, God bless you, hope you do well. But there’s going to be somebody that wants to play at the world’s most famous arena and bring us back to where we need to be. There’s going to be somebody.”

Lee is bullish about rookie Kevin Knox, whom the Knicks selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, telling Boston.com Knox’s college coach, Kentucky’s John Calipari, gave him an assuring look, which he imitated as half smile — á la the smirking iPhone emoji.

“I never boo draft picks,” Lee said. “I don’t know these guys. But, that was a good pick. Coach Calipari said, “Spike,” and he gave me the look. I said, ‘How’s he doing?’ and he gave me the look. Coach Cal gave me the look, so I believe him.”

“With [coach David] Fizdale, we’re going to be alright,” Lee continued. “[Kristaps] Porzingis, he’ll hopefully be healthy a year from now, so we’re going to be alright.”

Oh, and as for the news that “Space Jam 2” is in the works?

The acclaimed film director shrugged.

“No hate, no hate, no hate,” he said. “I think, not because I made it, but ‘He Got Game’ is the best basketball film ever made. For documentary basketball, ‘Hoop Dreams.’ For narrative film, ‘He Got Game.’ Jesus Shuttlesworth!”

