Red Sox will start Nathan Eovaldi against Yankees in Game 3 Monday night
Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 3 of the American League Division Series Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
The hard-throwing righthander has had success against New York since being traded to the Red Sox, not allowing an earned run in 16 innings against the Yankees. Eovaldi last pitched Sept. 29 against the Yankees.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Rick Porcello will start Game 4 on Tuesday.
Eovaldi in three starts vs. the Yankee since being traded to the Red Sox:— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 7, 2018
16 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 13 K
The start was intentionally only 2 IP. That was Sept. 29, last time he pitched.
