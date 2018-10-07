FROM

Red Sox will start Nathan Eovaldi against Yankees in Game 3 Monday night

Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 3 for the Red Sox on Monday.
Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 3 for the Red Sox on Monday.
By
2:18 PM

Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 3 of the American League Division Series Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

The hard-throwing righthander has had success against New York since being traded to the Red Sox, not allowing an earned run in 16 innings against the Yankees. Eovaldi last pitched Sept. 29 against the Yankees.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Rick Porcello will start Game 4 on Tuesday.

