Umpire Angel Hernandez had several calls overturned at first base Monday night

Angel Hernandez’s calls at first base were under review on Monday night. Everyone from the Red Sox and Yankees managers to fans on social media challenged his rulings — and those second-guessers were often right.

Hernandez first raised eyebrows with a controversial call in the bottom of the second inning. Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi whipped a Didi Gregorius bunt to first base, where Hernandez ruled the Yankees shortstop safe. Alex Cora challenged the call and the ruling was overturned upon review.

That wasn’t the last time a Hernandez decision would be successfully objected to during Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series. (It wasn’t the first of the series, either. Hernandez had a safe call at second-base overturned in Game 2.)

In the bottom of the third inning, Gleybar Torres grounded to Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, whose throw to first base did not arrive in time and required Steve Pearce to lift his foot off the bag. However, Hernandez ruled Torres out before Yankees manager Aaron Boone had the ruling overturned.

Two Hernandez calls went to replay review in the fourth inning. The first decision — calling Luke Voit safe — was upheld after a Cora challenge, but the second was reversed with the assistance of a television monitor. That call again involved Gregorious. This time Hernandez ruled the shortstop out, but a short replay review proved the opposite.

The botched calls drew the ire of many viewers on Twitter.

Thankfully Angel Hernandez wasn't in on Brown v. Board of Education. It would have been overturned — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) October 9, 2018

Angel Hernandez is doing a great job for a guy who forgot to put in his contacts this morning. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) October 9, 2018

How Angel Hernandez is still umpiring let alone the playoffs is unreal to me. He is far the worst umpire in the league. Every year. — Paul Lo Duca (@paulloduca16) October 9, 2018

Hernandez, who is suing Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, will be behind the plate for a potential elimination game on Tuesday night.