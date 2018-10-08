Call him Mr. Brocktober

Brock Holt became the first player ever to hit for the cycle in the playoffs.

Brock Holt
Brock Holt is all smiles as he rounds the bases following his ninth-inning home run. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
October 8, 2018

NEW YORK – Evidently, Brock Holt was ready when the opportunity was presented to him.

After he sat out of the first two games of the American League Division Series against the Yankees, Holt made history in Game 3, becoming the first player ever to hit for the cycle in a playoff game, amassing a single, double, triple, and homer as part of a 4-for-6 game in which he drove in five runs and scored three times.

Holt grounded out in his first plate appearance, but bounced back with a single (first pitch of his second at-bat against Yankees starter Luis Severino to lead off the fourth inning and set in motion a seven-run frame by the Red Sox), two-run triple (also in the fourth inning, this time against reliever Chad Green), and run-scoring double (eighth inning against lefty Stephen Tarpley).

Advertisement

Given one last opportunity to hit when Ian Kinsler walked with two outs in the top of the ninth, Holt blasted a 79 mile-per-hour, first-pitch offering from Yankees catcher-turned-mopup man Austin Romine into the seats down the right-field line for his roundtripper.

That blast made him the first player ever to hit for the cycle in October, though Holt had done it once before in the regular season.

