LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yankees all even, Astros try for sweep

Red Sox Xander Bogaerts waves to the fans after his solo home run in the fourth inning. Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in the second game of the ALDS at Fenway Park Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
Red Sox Xander Bogaerts waves to the fans after his solo home run in the fourth inning. Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in the second game of the ALDS at Fenway Park Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. –stan grossfeld/Globe staff
By
The Associated Press
AP,
3:27 AM

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

REVVED-UP RIVALS

Luis Severino starts for the Yankees when they host Boston in Game 3 of the AL Division Series. They’re 1-all going into the first playoff game between the teams in the Bronx since the Red Sox finished off a comeback from an 0-3 deficit in the 2004 ALCS at the old Yankee Stadium.

Severino was 10-2 with a 2.74 ERA and .217 opponents’ batting average at home, and is coming off four sharp innings against Oakland in the AL wild-card game. Ex-Yankee Nathan Eovaldi starts for Boston — he allowed no earned runs in three of four starts this year vs. New York.

ROCK IT

The Astros try to complete an ALDS sweep over Cleveland when Dallas Keuchel starts Game 3 at Progressive Field. The defending World Series champions used dominant pitching by starters Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole to open a 2-0 lead. Indians manager Terry Francona will tweak his lineup against the left-handed Keuchel, adding righty hitters Yandy Diaz and Brandon Guyer. Mike Clevinger pitches for Cleveland.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve says he’s all set to go. He irritated his troublesome right knee when he slipped leaving the batter’s box in Game 2 Saturday.

NO BROOMS

After holding off the Dodgers in a tense ninth inning, the Atlanta Braves aim to even the NLDS in Game 4 at SunTrust Park.

Mike Foltynewicz, who gave up four runs and three hits in two innings in a 6-0 loss in the opener, will pitch for Atlanta. The Dodgers could start Rich Hill.

Los Angeles was denied its second straight sweep in the NLDS, having chased Arizona last year.

REST UP

At this rate, the Milwaukee Brewers probably would rather keep playing. But they’ll have to wait a while after sweeping Colorado in the NLDS. The Brew Crew has won 11 in a row — by the time they host Game 1 of the NL Championship Series at Miller Park on Friday against the Dodgers-Braves winner, it will have been nearly three weeks since their last loss.

The break will give the Brewers time to rest their deep pitching staff. It also will give fans more time to marvel over the postseason run by Erik Kratz — a 38-year-old journeyman catcher who has been part of 12 different major league organizations, he’s gone 5 for 8 in his first playoff action.

