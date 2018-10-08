Red Sox-Yankees ALDS Game 3: Live updates and analysis

The Red Sox and Yankees continue their first playoff series in 14 years on Monday night. As the two rivals split the opening pair of games in Boston, the series now moves to New York.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. in Game 3 of the American League Division Series:

Pregame

Red Sox fans got started early:

And now we have “Yankees Suck” chants at the #NHLBruins game. pic.twitter.com/tooQzDMTq9 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 8, 2018

The lineups for Game 3:

Pitching matchup: Nathan Eovaldi (6-7, 3.81 ERA) vs. Luis Severino (19-8, 3.39 ERA)

Since being acquired from the Rays on July 25, Eovaldi has gone 3-3 with 3.33 ERA. And the righthander’s contribution to the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry has given Boston reason to be optimistic about his postseason debut.

In 3 starts against the Yankees since being acquired by the #RedSox, Eovaldi has allowed 0 ER (1 unearned run). pic.twitter.com/cAW2EexPbD — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 8, 2018

The Yankees turn to righthander Luis Severino, who helped New York defeat Oakland in the American League wild card game. His four scoreless innings were complemented by seven strikeouts.

While Severino has been uneven against the Red Sox in 2018 (2-2, 3.56 ERA), he has been dominant at Yankee Stadium (10-2, 2.74 ERA).

What Alex Cora had to say before the game: