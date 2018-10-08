Yankee fans booed every Red Sox player before Game 3 — except David Price

NEW YORK — David Price left the mound at Fenway Park on Saturday night to a cascade of boos, a reflection of Red Sox’ fans disappointment with his 1⅓ inning outing in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, an eventual 6-2 loss to the Yankees. That hostility from his home crowd stood in stark contrast to the reception Price enjoyed during player introductions prior to Game 3 of the series.

With the series having shifted back to New York, both teams were introduced prior to the contest. Every member of the Red Sox organization who was introduced — players, coaches, trainers — received the anticipated round of boos at Yankee Stadium . . . save for one.

Advertisement

Price received a raucous ovation when introduced, in a nod to his poor start in Game 2 and his rough history as a member of the Red Sox in Yankee Stadium (0-6 with a 9.79 ERA).

David Price got a very warm greeting at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/Y45oChl4zk — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 8, 2018

The moment offered a reminder of Mariano Rivera’s enthusiastic reception at Fenway Park prior to the home opener of the 2005 season, six months after Rivera’s two blown saves in the ALCS paved the way for the Red Sox’ first title in 86 years. Unlike Rivera, however, while Price did crack a grin, he did not tip his cap to the crowd.