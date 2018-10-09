ALDS Game 4: Red Sox at Yankees live updates and analysis

The Red Sox and Yankees are back at it in the Bronx for Game 4 of their American League Division Series. Boston holds a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five series. Refresh this page for the latest from Yankee Stadium.

Game details: First pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. and the game will air on TBS.

Lineups

Call The Avengers. It's all on the line. pic.twitter.com/oo64eRCy4h — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2018

Here is Peter Abraham’s full game preview.

Other notes

■ Brock Holt is out of the lineup after hitting for the cycle in Game 3. Ian Kinsler is in at second. Against Sabathia, Holt is 0 for 4 with two walks, two strikeouts, and a .000 slugging percentage. Kinsler, meanwhile, is 13 of 45 with two home runs, four RBIs, four walks, five Ks, and a .444 slugging percentage.

Advertisement

■ Porcello is making his second appearance and first start of this postseason. He threw ⅔ of an inning in relief in Game 1. This marks Porcello’s fourth playoff start as a Red Sox — Boston is 0-3 in his previous three nods — and his first playoff start in Yankee Stadium. In seven career starts in the Bronx, Porcello is 1-4 with a 5.56 ERA and 7.0 strikeouts per nine over 43⅔ innings. He faced the Yankees four times this regular season, going 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA with 7.7 strikeouts per nine and four walks over 23⅓ innings.

■ Porcello grew up about 40 miles from Yankee Stadium in Morristown, N.J., so close that he will often spend a night at the home he has there when the Red Sox get a day off in New York.

“I couldn’t think of a better spot to be in as a big leaguer, getting the opportunity to have the ball for Game 4 in Yankee Stadium. That’s what it’s all about,’’ Porcello said.

— Peter Abraham

■ Tuesday marks Sabathia’s first playoff start against Boston since the 2007 ALCS when he was with the Indians. Sabathia started three games against the Sox this season, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA, 12 strikeouts, and five walks over 14 innings.

Advertisement

■ Sabathia’s 3.65 ERA this season was his lowest since 2012. He’s 8-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 17 postseason starts wearing pinstripes, and that mark plummets to a minuscule 1.76 in playoff starts at home.

He was in a reflective mood Monday ahead of tonight’s start. Sabathia made his first postseason start in 2001, when Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres was just 4 years old.

Most professional athletes give generic, affirming answers when asked how prior postseason experience helps in the here and now. Then there’s Sabathia, who, at 38, has tired of regurgitated talking points.

“I don’t think it’s going to help me at all,’’ Sabathia said bluntly.

Candid as always, Sabathia acknowledged the Red Sox lineup gives him a bit of a scare.

“Top to bottom, it’s a tough lineup,’’ he said. “They’ve got speed. They’ve got power. It’s a bad lineup for me in the fact they take a lot of pitches, they’re patient, and they do a good job working the count.

“Just try to stay even keel and go out and pitch as best as I can.’’

— Owen Pence

■ Umpire Angel Hernandez is behind the plate tonight after a poor performance at first base in Game 3 when he had three of four calls overturned on replay. Andrew Mahoney wrote about Hernandez’s history and how all eyes will be on him tonight.