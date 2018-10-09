ALDS Game 4: Red Sox at Yankees live updates and analysis

Stay up to date on all the latest from Yankee Stadium.

Rick Porcello
Rick Porcello walks on the field before Game 4 of the ALDS in Yankee Stadium. –Julie Jacobson/AP
By
Rachel Bowers,
4:52 PM

The Red Sox and Yankees are back at it in the Bronx for Game 4 of their American League Division Series. Boston holds a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five series. Refresh this page for the latest from Yankee Stadium.

Game details: First pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. and the game will air on TBS.

Lineups

Here is Peter Abraham’s full game preview.

Other notes

■  Brock Holt is out of the lineup after hitting for the cycle in Game 3. Ian Kinsler is in at second. Against Sabathia, Holt is 0 for 4 with two walks, two strikeouts, and a .000 slugging percentage. Kinsler, meanwhile, is 13 of 45 with two home runs, four RBIs, four walks, five Ks, and a .444 slugging percentage.

Advertisement

■  Porcello is making his second appearance and first start of this postseason. He threw ⅔ of an inning in relief in Game 1. This marks Porcello’s fourth playoff start as a Red Sox — Boston is 0-3 in his previous three nods — and his first playoff start in Yankee Stadium. In seven career starts in the Bronx, Porcello is 1-4 with a 5.56 ERA and 7.0 strikeouts per nine over 43⅔ innings. He faced the Yankees four times this regular season, going 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA with 7.7 strikeouts per nine and four walks over 23⅓ innings.

■  Porcello grew up about 40 miles from Yankee Stadium in Morristown, N.J., so close that he will often spend a night at the home he has there when the Red Sox get a day off in New York.

“I couldn’t think of a better spot to be in as a big leaguer, getting the opportunity to have the ball for Game 4 in Yankee Stadium. That’s what it’s all about,’’ Porcello said.

Peter Abraham

■  Tuesday marks Sabathia’s first playoff start against Boston since the 2007 ALCS when he was with the Indians. Sabathia started three games against the Sox this season, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA, 12 strikeouts, and five walks over 14 innings.

Advertisement

■  Sabathia’s 3.65 ERA this season was his lowest since 2012. He’s 8-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 17 postseason starts wearing pinstripes, and that mark plummets to a minuscule 1.76 in playoff starts at home.

He was in a reflective mood Monday ahead of tonight’s start. Sabathia made his first postseason start in 2001, when Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres was just 4 years old.

Most professional athletes give generic, affirming answers when asked how prior postseason experience helps in the here and now. Then there’s Sabathia, who, at 38, has tired of regurgitated talking points.

“I don’t think it’s going to help me at all,’’ Sabathia said bluntly.

Candid as always, Sabathia acknowledged the Red Sox lineup gives him a bit of a scare.

“Top to bottom, it’s a tough lineup,’’ he said. “They’ve got speed. They’ve got power. It’s a bad lineup for me in the fact they take a lot of pitches, they’re patient, and they do a good job working the count.

“Just try to stay even keel and go out and pitch as best as I can.’’

Owen Pence

■  Umpire Angel Hernandez is behind the plate tonight after a poor performance at first base in Game 3 when he had three of four calls overturned on replay. Andrew Mahoney wrote about Hernandez’s history and how all eyes will be on him tonight.

TOPICS: Red Sox New York Yankees MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Alex Cora makes some tweaks to Red Sox lineup for ALDS Game 4 October 9, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Sports Q
Was Ron Darling right about the Red Sox violating unwritten rules? October 9, 2018 | 5:17 PM
New York 10/08/18: First base umpire Angel Hernandez (front center) in the fourth inning. New York Yankees hosted the Boston Red Sox in game three of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
All eyes will be on umpire Angel Hernandez in ALDS Game 4 tonight October 9, 2018 | 4:06 PM
Kevin Cash
MLB
Rays extend manager Kevin Cash's contract through 2024 October 9, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Joe Torre Yankees 2004
Red Sox
Joe Torre explained his one regret from the 2004 ALCS October 9, 2018 | 3:40 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Tom Brady thought the Patriots should have put up 'at least' 52 points last week. Here's why. October 9, 2018 | 3:09 PM
College Sports
BC to wear ’80s-style uniforms Saturday to honor the Flutie era October 9, 2018 | 2:01 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Tom Brady is rooting for two teams in the MLB playoffs October 9, 2018 | 12:51 PM
Norton MA 9/2/18 Brooks Koepka tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the at Dell Technologies Championship. (photo by
Golf
Brooks Koepka voted PGA Tour's top player of the year October 9, 2018 | 10:44 AM
Yankee Stadium Red Sox
Red Sox
What happened to the fans at Yankee Stadium last night? October 9, 2018 | 9:26 AM
Nathan Eovaldi
Red Sox
3 stats from Nathan Eovaldi's ongoing dominance against the Yankees October 9, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Austin Romine
Red Sox
Aaron Boone on decision to have backup catcher pitch: 'You hate doing something like that' October 9, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Luis Severino
Red Sox
What the Yankees had to say about Luis Severino's pregame controversy October 9, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
What the Red Sox said about Brock Holt's cycle October 9, 2018 | 7:27 AM
Yankees
Red Sox
What the Yankees said about losing 16-1 in Game 3 October 9, 2018 | 7:15 AM
Luis Severino
Red Sox
After Yankees loss, New York media focused on pregame controversy October 9, 2018 | 7:10 AM
Dwight Howard
NBA
Dwight Howard's back problems delay his Wizards debut October 9, 2018 | 1:02 AM
Aaron Boone, the New York Yankees manager, before Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, at Fenway Park in Boston, Oct. 5, 2018.
MLB
Aaron Boone's inexperience shows in an embarrassing Yankees' loss October 9, 2018 | 12:59 AM
Red Sox Yankees
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the Red Sox’ 16-1 victory over the Yankees October 9, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Brock Holt hits 1st postseason cycle as Red Sox rout Yankees October 8, 2018 | 11:40 PM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Call him Mr. Brocktober October 8, 2018 | 11:38 PM
Angel Hernandez
Red Sox
Umpire Angel Hernandez had several calls overturned at first base Monday night October 8, 2018 | 10:51 PM
Drew Brees
NFL
Drew Brees becomes NFL's all-time yards passing leader October 8, 2018 | 10:23 PM
Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt reacts after hitting a two run triple to score Xander Bogaerts and Steve Pearce against the New York Yankees during the 4th inning in Game 3.
Red Sox
The Red Sox erupted for seven runs in the 4th inning of Game 3 October 8, 2018 | 10:04 PM
Tom Brady on the sideline during the Patriots-Colts game.
Patriots
Tom Brady tells Erin Andrews he knows he's 'not going to play another 10 years' October 8, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Bruins left wing Brad Marchand controls the puck with pressure from Ottawa Senators left wing Zack Smith.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' home-opening win over the Senators October 8, 2018 | 9:43 PM
David Price
Red Sox
Yankee fans booed every Red Sox player — except one — before Game 3 October 8, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Bruce Cassidy
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy on the 'Yankees suck' chant: 'I'm all for it' October 8, 2018 | 7:17 PM
Bill Belichick during the Patriots-Lions game in Sept., 2018.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Patrick Mahomes October 8, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Erik Kratz, center, is swarms by teammates after the Colorado Rockies committed the final out in the ninth inning of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Denver. The Brewers won 6-0 to sweep the series in three games and move on to the National League Championship Series.
MLB
Ryan Brasier among players to take long path to the playoffs October 8, 2018 | 7:09 PM