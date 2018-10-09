What happened to the fans at Yankee Stadium Monday night?

The sellout crowd of 49,657 got off to a raucous start to open Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium Monday night.

Boos poured in for every member of the Red Sox — except for one lucky starting pitcher — during pregame introductions, and the Bronx was booming ahead of a right-handed pitching duel between Luis Severino and Nathan Eovaldi.

But, whether he warmed up on time or not, Severino stumbled from the get-go, allowing six earned runs in three-plus innings. Fans quickly fled the scene, as the numbers to watch the Red Sox deliver the Yankees their worst loss in postseason soon dwindled at the previously amped stadium. For those that stuck around, utility infielder Brock Holt clinched the first-ever playoff cycle on a home run off Yankees backup catcher Austin Romine — yes, he was on the mound — in the ninth inning.

Advertisement

Not many attendees, however, caught Holt’s celebratory Gatorade shower after Boston’s 16-1 shellacking of their rivals.

“They left,” shortstop Xander Bogaerts said of the New York contingent.

Bruins right winger Davis Pastrnak took note of the situation from afar.

After securing a home-opening 6-3 win at TD Garden earlier in the day, Pastrnak tweeted: “Seeing Yankee Stadium empty before the game is over is phenomenal.”

Seeing Yankee Stadium empty before the game is over is phenomenal. #DoDamage — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) October 9, 2018

Even those who stayed didn’t bring the fandom much pride.

The TBS broadcast caught one man in pinstripes snoozing in his seat.

A fan at Yankee Stadium. —TBS broadcast

Tuesday night’s Game 4 is a must-win for the Yankees and, for better or for worse, starts even later — at 8:07 p.m.