What happened to the fans at Yankee Stadium Monday night?

"They left."

Yankee Stadium Red Sox
Luis Severino walks towards the dugout after being pulled in the fourth inning. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
9:26 AM

The sellout crowd of 49,657 got off to a raucous start to open Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium Monday night.

Boos poured in for every member of the Red Sox — except for one lucky starting pitcher — during pregame introductions, and the Bronx was booming ahead of a right-handed pitching duel between Luis Severino and Nathan Eovaldi.

But, whether he warmed up on time or not, Severino stumbled from the get-go, allowing six earned runs in three-plus innings. Fans quickly fled the scene, as the numbers to watch the Red Sox deliver the Yankees their worst loss in postseason soon dwindled at the previously amped stadium. For those that stuck around, utility infielder Brock Holt clinched the first-ever playoff cycle on a home run off Yankees backup catcher Austin Romine — yes, he was on the mound — in the ninth inning.

Advertisement

Not many attendees, however, caught Holt’s celebratory Gatorade shower after Boston’s 16-1 shellacking of their rivals.

“They left,” shortstop Xander Bogaerts said of the New York contingent.

Bruins right winger Davis Pastrnak took note of the situation from afar.

After securing a home-opening 6-3 win at TD Garden earlier in the day, Pastrnak tweeted: “Seeing Yankee Stadium empty before the game is over is phenomenal.”

Even those who stayed didn’t bring the fandom much pride.

The TBS broadcast caught one man in pinstripes snoozing in his seat.

Yankee fan
A fan at Yankee Stadium. —TBS broadcast

Tuesday night’s Game 4 is a must-win for the Yankees and, for better or for worse, starts even later — at 8:07 p.m.

TOPICS: Red Sox New York Yankees
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Nathan Eovaldi
Red Sox
3 stats from Nathan Eovaldi's ongoing dominance against the Yankees October 9, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Austin Romine
Red Sox
Aaron Boone on decision to have backup catcher pitch: 'You hate doing something like that' October 9, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Luis Severino
Red Sox
What the Yankees had to say about Luis Severino's pregame controversy October 9, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
What the Red Sox said about Brock Holt's cycle October 9, 2018 | 7:27 AM
Yankees
Red Sox
What the Yankees said about losing 16-1 in Game 3 October 9, 2018 | 7:15 AM
Luis Severino
Red Sox
After Yankees loss, New York media focused on pregame controversy October 9, 2018 | 7:10 AM
Red Sox Yankees
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the Red Sox’ 16-1 victory over the Yankees October 9, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Brock Holt hits 1st postseason cycle as Red Sox rout Yankees October 8, 2018 | 11:40 PM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Call him Mr. Brocktober October 8, 2018 | 11:38 PM
Angel Hernandez
Red Sox
Umpire Angel Hernandez had several calls overturned at first base Monday night October 8, 2018 | 10:51 PM
Drew Brees
NFL
Drew Brees becomes NFL's all-time yards passing leader October 8, 2018 | 10:23 PM
Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt reacts after hitting a two run triple to score Xander Bogaerts and Steve Pearce against the New York Yankees during the 4th inning in Game 3.
Red Sox
The Red Sox erupted for seven runs in the 4th inning of Game 3 October 8, 2018 | 10:04 PM
Tom Brady on the sideline during the Patriots-Colts game.
Patriots
Tom Brady tells Erin Andrews he knows he's 'not going to play another 10 years' October 8, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Bruins left wing Brad Marchand controls the puck with pressure from Ottawa Senators left wing Zack Smith.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' home-opening win over the Senators October 8, 2018 | 9:43 PM
David Price
Red Sox
Yankee fans booed every Red Sox player — except one — before Game 3 October 8, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Bruce Cassidy
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy on the 'Yankees suck' chant: 'I'm all for it' October 8, 2018 | 7:17 PM
Bill Belichick during the Patriots-Lions game in Sept., 2018.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Patrick Mahomes October 8, 2018 | 7:11 PM
ALDS Astros Indians Baseball
MLB
Astros beat the Indians 11-3, advance to the ALCS in a sweep October 8, 2018 | 6:03 PM
Golden Knights Sabres Hockey
NHL
Jack Eichel scores 2 in Sabres' 4-2 win over Golden Knights October 8, 2018 | 5:46 PM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1 to take series lead, Brock Holt hits for historic cycle October 8, 2018 | 5:46 PM
Patrice Bergeron is congratulated at the bench after scoring during the first period.
Bruins
Bergeron scores hat trick as Bruins top Ottawa October 8, 2018 | 3:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart is held back by teammates during a scuffle in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Cleveland.
Celtics
NBA fines Marcus Smart, JR Smith for shoving match October 8, 2018 | 1:26 PM
Red Sox Xander Bogaerts waves to the fans after his solo home run in the fourth inning. Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in the second game of the ALDS at Fenway Park Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
Red Sox
Red Sox-Yankees all even, Astros try for sweep October 8, 2018 | 3:27 AM
Teammates congratulate Erik Kratz as he returns to the dugout after scoring on a wild pitch Sunday.
MLB
Brewers sweep Rockies, advance to 1st NLCS since 2011 October 7, 2018 | 8:05 PM
Aaron Judge celebrates his solo home run as he rounds third base during the first inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday.
MLB
Aaron Judge blares 'New York, New York,' as Red Sox head to Bronx October 7, 2018 | 7:25 PM
Graham Gano (9) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Giants with Michael Palardy (5) on Sunday.
NFL
Graham Gano's 63-yard field goal lifts Panthers over Giants 33-31 October 7, 2018 | 5:58 PM
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) returns a fumble by Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) for touchdown during the second half Sunday.
NFL
Bengals score 27 straight points for 27-17 win over Dolphins October 7, 2018 | 5:35 PM
Mookie Betts grounds out during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Red Sox
3 things that need to happen for the Red Sox to beat the Yankees in Game 3 October 7, 2018 | 5:13 PM
Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 3 for the Red Sox on Monday.
Red Sox
Red Sox will start Nathan Eovaldi against Yankees in Game 3 Monday night October 7, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora during looks on during the sixth inning Saturday.
Red Sox
What Alex Cora said after the Red Sox lost Game 2 to the Yankees October 7, 2018 | 2:38 AM