Mookie Betts ‘needs to be reminded he’s as good as he is’

Mookie Betts is the odds-on favorite to win American League MVP in 2018. Yet the 26-year-old superstar doesn’t think of himself as such. And that, according to his peers, has made all the difference.

In a recent piece for The Athletic, Hall of Fame baseball writer Peter Gammons spoke with Red Sox coaches and players about what motivates Betts. Surprisingly, a common theme appeared to be what Gammons described as “insecurities.”

“Mookie needs to be reminded that he’s as good as he is,” a Red Sox coach told Gammons. Instead of being a deficiency, however, the coach described that it’s a source of strength for the Boston outfielder.

Advertisement

“It’s refreshing. It’s motivating. But he doesn’t think of himself as a star. Just the opposite.”

Betts’s work ethic has helped him lead the league in both batting average (.346) and slugging percentage (.640) in 2018.

“I’m not good enough to show up at the park and just go out there and play,” Betts explained. His approach, not unlike fellow Boston star J.D. Martinez, is rooted in unending practice and preparation.

“I know what it’s like to not be very good,” Martinez said of an earlier chapter in his career. And he sees the same motivation in Betts.

“I don’t think he thinks he’s very good,” Martinez explained. Of course, opposing American League managers don’t feel the same way.

“I can’t believe Red Sox coaches are telling me that Mookie Betts really doubts how good he is,” an opposing manager told Gammons. “He may be the greatest all-around player in the game.”