New York media focused on a Luis Severino controversy after Game 3 loss

Luis Severino’s rough start against the Red Sox in Game 3 of the American League Division Series put the Yankees in an early hole from which the Yankees never recovered. In the aftermath of the 16-1 loss, questions were asked if there was a specific reason why the Yankees ace started so poorly.

First pitch in the game was a scheduled for 7:40 p.m., yet the TBS broadcast showed Severino getting to the bullpen mound to begin warming up at 7:32 p.m. An eight-minute warmup confused members of the media, especially when the 24-year-old appeared to struggle with his command, surrendering seven earned runs over just three innings.

John Flaherty, a commentator for the YES Network, said there was “no way” Severino could’ve prepared himself to pitch in eight minutes.

“The only time I’ve ever seen anything like this happen is a relief pitcher was starting a game and he would come down and just go through his normal [routine], get his gun hot and go into the game,” said Flaherty.

“There’s no way you can go on a big league bullpen mound eight minutes before the scheduled first pitch and expect to be ready.”

Luis Severino's eight-minute pre-game warmup has raised eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/W94EXK4gyg — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 9, 2018

In the aftermath of the game, Boone said Severino had “plenty of warmup.”

"He had plenty of warmup"

Aaron Boone says Luis Severino had enough time to warm up before tonight's game pic.twitter.com/CkXVZGs3pC — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) October 9, 2018

Severino himself also said there was nothing out of the ordinary.

Luis Severino says he warmed up like usual pic.twitter.com/ZGdVqeyhQz — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) October 9, 2018

Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild offered a longer explanation of Severino’s warmup:

Larry Rothschild on Luis Severino's warmup controversy: pic.twitter.com/U9GiBUBcCl — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) October 9, 2018

Still, Yankee commentators weren’t entirely buying the team’s defense of the eight-minute warmup.

“It’s kind of curious,” said Yankees commentator Michael Kay.

And fellow commentator Ken Singleton pointed out that while Rothschild was correct that the Red Sox didn’t do their real damage until the third and fourth innings, the signs were apparent early.

“You could see Severino, right from the start, he didn’t have it tonight,” said Singleton. “The first pitch, Mookie Betts almost hit it over the center field wall, everything from that point was hit a little harder and the Red Sox finally got to him.”

The Red Sox and Yankees play again on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the ALDS, with first pitch scheduled for 8:07 p.m.