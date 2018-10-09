Here’s the schedule for the Red Sox-Astros series

The Red Sox and Astros will begin the American League Championship Series on Saturday. The first two games of the best-of-seven series will be in Boston, followed by at least two in Houston, where Game 5 would also be played if necessary.

Games 6 and 7, if necessary, would be at Fenway Park.

Here are schedules for both league championship series:

American League Championship Series

(all games on TBS):

Game 1, Saturday, Oct 13: Houston at Boston, 8:09 p.m.

Game 2, Sunday, Oct. 14: Houston at Boston, 7:09 p.m.

Game 3, Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston at Houston, TBD

Game 4, Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston at Houston, TBD

Game 5, Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston at Houston, TBD-x

Game 6, Saturday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston, TBD-x

Game 7, Sunday, Oct. 21: Houston at Boston, TBD-x

National League Championship Series

Game 1, Friday, Oct 12: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:09 p.m. (FS1)

Game 2, Saturday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee, 4:09 p.m. (FOX)

Game 3, Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBD (FOX/FS1)

Game 4, Tuesday, Oct. 16: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBD (FOX/FS1)

Game 5, Wednesday, Oct. 17: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBD-x (FOX/FS1)

Game 6, Friday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee, TBD-x (FOX/FS1)

Game 7, Saturday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee, TBD-x (FOX/FS1)

x-if necessary