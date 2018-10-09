What the Red Sox said about Brock Holt’s cycle

"This is the guy you pull for."

Brock Holt
Brock Holt of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with teammate Ian Kinsler after hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees. –Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By
7:27 AM

Brock Holt did it differently. Instead of using the silent strategy baseball players employ when closing in on a rare achievement, the Red Sox utility man asked his teammates for a boost as he chased the cycle on Monday night.

Boston led 14-1 in the ninth inning when Holt stepped into the box to face Yankees backup catcher Austin Romine. Holt, who started at second base in Game 3, already had a single, double, and triple to his name.

“Usually when stuff like that’s going on, you don’t really talk about it,” Red Sox leftfielder Andrew Benintendi said. “Everybody knows, but they don’t talk about it. Brock is going around, ‘Get me up. I need a homer.’ He wasn’t shy about it. Everybody was rooting for him.”

Advertisement

Holt rewarded his dugout fan club with a two-run home run to right field. He became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit for the cycle in a postseason game.

“Whenever you say first player ever to do something, I mean, that’s crazy to even think about,” he said. “I’m glad that my wife and little boy were here to watch it. So I can’t wait to get to them and give them a big hug. Tonight is something I’ll remember for a long, long time.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who inserted Holt into the lineup after Boston struggled at the plate in Game 2, noted the utility man can “help you out” when healthy.

“Tonight was a great night for him,” Cora said.

Boston’s first baseman Steve Pearce enjoyed the smile plastered on Holt’s face as he made his victory lap around the bases.

“It was awesome. The type of guy he is, this is the guy you pull for,” Pearce said. “He’s a grinder. Everyone in the dugout was pumped for him. It was awesome seeing that smile on his face as he rounded the bases.”

TOPICS: Red Sox New York Yankees
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Yankees
Red Sox
What the Yankees said about losing 16-1 in Game 3 October 9, 2018 | 7:15 AM
Luis Severino
Red Sox
After Yankees loss, New York media focused on pregame controversy October 9, 2018 | 7:10 AM
Red Sox Yankees
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the Red Sox’ 16-1 victory over the Yankees October 9, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Brock Holt hits 1st postseason cycle as Red Sox rout Yankees October 8, 2018 | 11:40 PM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Call him Mr. Brocktober October 8, 2018 | 11:38 PM
Angel Hernandez
Red Sox
Umpire Angel Hernandez had several calls overturned at first base Monday night October 8, 2018 | 10:51 PM
Drew Brees
NFL
Drew Brees becomes NFL's all-time yards passing leader October 8, 2018 | 10:23 PM
Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt reacts after hitting a two run triple to score Xander Bogaerts and Steve Pearce against the New York Yankees during the 4th inning in Game 3.
Red Sox
The Red Sox erupted for seven runs in the 4th inning of Game 3 October 8, 2018 | 10:04 PM
Tom Brady on the sideline during the Patriots-Colts game.
Patriots
Tom Brady tells Erin Andrews he knows he's 'not going to play another 10 years' October 8, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Bruins left wing Brad Marchand controls the puck with pressure from Ottawa Senators left wing Zack Smith.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' home-opening win over the Senators October 8, 2018 | 9:43 PM
David Price
Red Sox
Yankee fans booed every Red Sox player — except one — before Game 3 October 8, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Bruce Cassidy
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy on the 'Yankees suck' chant: 'I'm all for it' October 8, 2018 | 7:17 PM
Bill Belichick during the Patriots-Lions game in Sept., 2018.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Patrick Mahomes October 8, 2018 | 7:11 PM
ALDS Astros Indians Baseball
MLB
Astros beat the Indians 11-3, advance to the ALCS in a sweep October 8, 2018 | 6:03 PM
Golden Knights Sabres Hockey
NHL
Jack Eichel scores 2 in Sabres' 4-2 win over Golden Knights October 8, 2018 | 5:46 PM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1 to take series lead, Brock Holt hits for historic cycle October 8, 2018 | 5:46 PM
Patrice Bergeron is congratulated at the bench after scoring during the first period.
Bruins
Bergeron scores hat trick as Bruins top Ottawa October 8, 2018 | 3:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart is held back by teammates during a scuffle in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Cleveland.
Celtics
NBA fines Marcus Smart, JR Smith for shoving match October 8, 2018 | 1:26 PM
Red Sox Xander Bogaerts waves to the fans after his solo home run in the fourth inning. Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in the second game of the ALDS at Fenway Park Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
Red Sox
Red Sox-Yankees all even, Astros try for sweep October 8, 2018 | 3:27 AM
Teammates congratulate Erik Kratz as he returns to the dugout after scoring on a wild pitch Sunday.
MLB
Brewers sweep Rockies, advance to 1st NLCS since 2011 October 7, 2018 | 8:05 PM
Aaron Judge celebrates his solo home run as he rounds third base during the first inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday.
MLB
Aaron Judge blares 'New York, New York,' as Red Sox head to Bronx October 7, 2018 | 7:25 PM
Graham Gano (9) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Giants with Michael Palardy (5) on Sunday.
NFL
Graham Gano's 63-yard field goal lifts Panthers over Giants 33-31 October 7, 2018 | 5:58 PM
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) returns a fumble by Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) for touchdown during the second half Sunday.
NFL
Bengals score 27 straight points for 27-17 win over Dolphins October 7, 2018 | 5:35 PM
Mookie Betts grounds out during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Red Sox
3 things that need to happen for the Red Sox to beat the Yankees in Game 3 October 7, 2018 | 5:13 PM
Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 3 for the Red Sox on Monday.
Red Sox
Red Sox will start Nathan Eovaldi against Yankees in Game 3 Monday night October 7, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora during looks on during the sixth inning Saturday.
Red Sox
What Alex Cora said after the Red Sox lost Game 2 to the Yankees October 7, 2018 | 2:38 AM
David Price wipes his mouth on his way to the dugout after being pulled from the game in the second inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Red Sox
What David Price said after losing Game 2 of the ALDS to the Yankees October 7, 2018 | 2:01 AM
David Price reacts after he first saw manager Alex Cora coming out of the dugout to pull him from the game in the top of the second inning.
Red Sox
9 thoughts on the Red Sox’ 6-2 loss to the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS October 7, 2018 | 1:14 AM
Gary Sanchez rounds first base as his top of the seventh inning three run home run off of Eduardo Rodriguez leaves the yard.
Red Sox
Red Sox drop Game 2 as Yankees smash 3 home runs October 6, 2018 | 11:57 PM
Spike Lee
Red Sox
'No way is Matt Damon throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium' October 6, 2018 | 10:57 PM