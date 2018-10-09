What the Yankees said about losing 16-1 in Game 3

"We have no choice but to flush it."

Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees consoles Luis Severino after the pitcher was pulled against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of Game 3. –Elsa/Getty Images
The Yankees had a position player on the mound and plenty of empty seats in the stands by the end of the third game of the American League Divisional Series. After the 16-1 shellacking at the hands of the Red Sox, New York was licking its wounds and pointing towards Tuesday night’s Game 4, which could be the last outing of their season.

“We have no choice but to flush it,” said manager Aaron Boone. “It’s one game. As awful as it was for us, we’ve got to turn the page and it’s do or die.”

Boone’s club simply did not show up to Yankee Stadium on Monday. Boston burst out to a 10-0 lead before New York got on the board with a single run in the fourth inning. The defeat pushed the Yankees, who fell 5-4 in Game 1, to the brink of elimination in the best-of-five series.

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge didn’t feel much difference between the two losses.

“A loss is a loss,” Judge told reporters postgame. “A blowout or you lose by one run, it really doesn’t matter. The end result is you lose and it’s all the same.”

Judge noted the Yankees failed to get going in the batter’s box early against Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, adding that the right-hander throws “electric stuff.”

“[Eovaldi] pounded the strike zone well against us and we weren’t able to get that big hit when we needed to early,” Judge said. “Especially once we got down one run, two runs, seven runs. It was kind of tough to fight out of that hole.”

Eovaldi’s counterpart, Luis Severino, gave up six runs before the Red Sox chased him in the fourth inning. Severino acknowledged the night didn’t go the way he planned — “Of course I’m disappointed” — but turned his attention to CC Sabathia’s start on Tuesday.

“We have a great guy on the mound tomorrow so we’re gonna compete and win the game,” Severino said.

