New York media blamed Aaron Boone and Giancarlo Stanton for Yankees’ loss to Red Sox

"Curse of the bumbinos."

Giancarlo Stanton Yankees ALDS strikeout
Giancarlo Stanton walks back to the Yankees' dugout after striking out in the ninth inning. –Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By
8:49 AM

Even as the final out in the latest round of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry was called, reviewed, and ultimately confirmed, New York’s media personalities were already preparing their eulogies for the 2018 season.

The Red Sox, having overwhelmed their divisional foes in the regular season, repeated the feat in the postseason.

It didn’t take long for the New York Daily News and the New York Post to present back pages describing the Yankees’ loss in the American League Division Series.

With the season over, New York’s reaction tried to take the bigger picture into account. Here’s a quick look at a few things they focused on.

Aaron Boone vs. Alex Cora

“Some questionable moves by Aaron Boone in this series,” said YES Network commentator John Flaherty. He contrasted with Boone’s opposite manager by noting, “Alex Cora had a great series.”

“A lot of the questions about tonight’s game will be Aaron Boone staying with CC Sabathia too long,” said Flaherty’s YES colleague, Jack Curry. “This was a do-or-die game. Boone himself talked about how you have to have someone ready at a moment’s notice, and Boone did not do that. When CC had trouble in the third inning, it was a few batters too late to replace him.”

“Games don’t go by plan,” said commentator Ken Singleton. “They play out themselves, and the fact is if you want to get to one guy with one pitcher, sometimes that’s not going to happen, and it shouldn’t have happened tonight. CC should’ve been out of the game before that. David Robertson should’ve been in the ballgame.”

Giancarlo Stanton was compared to Alex Rodriguez

“Four stinkin’ singles,” wrote NJ.com’s Steve Politi of Giancarlo Stanton’s ALDS contribution. It summed up the general view of the Yankees’ slugger’s performance in the postseason.

Stanton, a high-profile offseason acquisition who lost to the Sox in the playoffs in his first year with the Yankees, was compared with another example of the same formula: Alex Rodriguez, the former Yankees slugger who was blamed for not coming through in the team’s epic 2004 ALCS collapse.

Stanton’s inability to generate power or clutch hits earned a natural comparison.

“Giancarlo Stanton has drawn plenty of comparisons to Alex Rodriguez throughout his career — and now he has one he’d probably prefer not to have: a miserable debut in the postseason,” wrote Dan Martin of the New York Post.

The future

With no prospect of a 28th World Series win, New York is starting to look toward the future. And with a second consecutive postseason win for the Red Sox in the rivalry, the old relationship between the two teams is fundamentally different.

“They have a longer offseason than hoped to mull over those and more, because the days of The Curse are long gone,” wrote Joel Sherman in the New York Post. “Some mystique and aura showed up in the ninth inning, but not enough.”

Taking stock of 2018, the Yankees’ young core of talent got some bitter experience in baseball’s most famous rivalry.

“I think as [Miguel] Andujar and Gleyber Torres move along in their careers, one thing as a young player, when you see a team celebrate on your field, that stays with you,” Singleton explained.

And, as always with the Yankees, the future holds the potential of “big-money free agents,” as commentator Michael Kay explained.

Their season over, Yankee fans now turn to the hot stove for speculation. The New York Daily News didn’t hesitate to get things started with a local rumor: Will a pair of Mets aces trade Queens for the Bronx?

