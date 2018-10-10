‘He’s been a wizard, almost from Day 1’: Alex Cora’s big moves earn high approval rating

NEW YORK — For three days, Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale made his case to manager Alex Cora. Even though he started Game 1 of this American League Division Series on Friday, Sale wanted to pitch again. So he bugged his boss. At one point, he walked up to Cora in the clubhouse, said it again, and walked away.

“He started laughing, so I don’t know if that was a good thing, but it worked,” Sale said.

It certainly did. In a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday that sent the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Cora again displayed the aggressiveness, like using Sale as a relief pitcher, that his counterpart in the other dugout — Aaron Boone, a fellow first-year manager — lacked with his standout bullpen.

Advertisement

“He did a tremendous job,” Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez said of Cora. “It was the biggest move. We had to win today. We couldn’t bank on Game 5 at home.”

As he did with Luis Severino in Game 3, Boone stuck too long with C.C. Sabathia in Game 4, instead of turning the ball over to his team’s foremost strength — the bullpen — in an elimination game. That contributed to a 3-0 deficit in the third inning. Cora, on the other hand, went for the win; with Boston’s bullpen pitching inconsistently to finish the season and earlier in this series, he decisively used Sale in the eighth inning instead of saving him for a potential Game 5 in Boston.

After Rick Porcello allowed one run over five innings, Cora got a spotless frame each from relief pitchers Matt Barnes and Ryan Brasier. Then came Sale and star closer Craig Kimbrel, who survived his own near meltdown and frayed nerves, to secure the victory. It was another set of decisions that worked out for Cora.

“He’s been a wizard, almost from Day 1,” said Red Sox owner John Henry, in a raucous clubhouse celebration after the victory, noting that the approach of last year’s team was lacking in the playoffs. “He has tremendous confidence in these guys.”

Advertisement

Before the game, Cora played down the possibility of using a starting pitcher in relief. Last year, Cora was in the other dugout as the bench coach of the Astros and watched his boss, manager A.J. Hinch, use his starting rotation to patch up a leaky bullpen all postseason — including in the World Series.

In Game 4 of the ALDS, Hinch went for the jugular by bringing in longtime ace Justin Verlander, who started Game 1, to relieve starter Charlie Morton with the lead. At the time, Cora objected. Then Verlander surrendered a go-ahead two-run home run to the first batter he faced, Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, and Cora voiced his concern.

“Because I’m thinking Game 5,” Cora said. “And A.J. goes, ‘Let him finish the inning.’ And he goes out there again, and I look at the bullpen, and there’s nobody in the bullpen. I say, ‘How long are you going to stay with him?’”

Hinch’s faith in Verlander was rewarded. He tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing no more runs, and the Astros came back to take the lead. Ken Giles closed out the game, and they advanced to the ALCS. Even though the Astros had two chances at securing one win, Hinch did not worry about saving Verlander for a potential Game 5.

“It’s a fine line, and it almost didn’t work,” Cora said, adding later, “You got to be smart.”

Cora recounted this more than three hours before Tuesday’s first pitch against the Yankees. Little did the public know that he was probably going to use Sale, who could have started a possible Game 5, in relief with a narrow lead.

Advertisement

“I was ready for multiple innings, beginning, middle or end of the game,” Sale said he told Cora. “I wanted to get in there.”

Sale went to the bullpen in the fifth inning. In the seventh, Cora huddled with the team’s coaching and training staffs (Sale twice landed on the disabled list during the regular season with a sore shoulder).

“Everybody was on board,” Cora said. “I even shouted to the dugout: ‘Hey, we’re all in. He’s coming in.’”

Once Barnes and Braiser did their part, Sale said he received an instant shot of adrenaline when he took the mound. He dispatched Gleyber Torres, Andrew McCutchen and Aaron Hicks in 13 pitches.

Kimbrel, who has had some shaky playoff outings in his career, showed it again Tuesday. He issued two walks, gave up a single, and coughed up a run when he hit Neil Walker with a pitch with the bases loaded and then another on a sacrifice fly to Gary Sanchez on a ball to the warning track. Several more feet and Sanchez’s ball would have dropped into the stands, the narrative would have been flipped and Boone would have perhaps faced less criticism about leaving a sputtering Sabathia in too long.

Thankfully for the Red Sox, Kimbrel got Torres to ground out to end the game on a close play that was confirmed by replay review.

Sale, a likely candidate to start Game 1 of the ALCS, will have three days to rest. Against the Astros last year, he allowed nine runs in 9 2/3 innings between his Game 1 start and Game 4 relief appearance. He will get another shot, with Cora on his side this time.

Although the Red Sox were the best team in baseball during the regular season with 108 victories, the Astros dispatched their first-round playoff opponent, the Cleveland Indians, far more convincingly than the Red Sox did the Yankees.

“It seems like they’re playing their best baseball of the season at the right time,” Cora said of Houston, adding later, “They’re a complete team. I’ve been talking about them the whole season, so now we go. Best of seven. They know me. I know them. It should be fun.”