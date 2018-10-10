Jenny Dell and Will Middlebrooks welcome their first child

Meet Madison Dell Middlebrooks.

By
5:55 PM

Former NESN reporter Jenny Dell and her husband, former Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks, have welcomed their first child.

Madison Dell Middlebrooks was born at 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a post Dell shared on social media Wednesday afternoon.

The baby girl weighed six pounds and 14 ounces, per Dell.

Madison’s birth caps an emotional journey for Dell and Middlebrooks, who have been open about their struggles with infertility and decision to turn to in vitro fertilization. In May, Dell announced she was finally pregnant after “two and a half years, 524 shots, over 1,000 pills, multiple procedures, and countless tears.”

Advertisement

“Thankfully, there’s modern medicine that’s able to help out with having babies,” Dell told Boston.com in an interview in June. “It’s a long journey, and it’s a painful one and a stressful one, but the fact that we were able to get to the end of it and now be pregnant with a beautiful little girl — it’s a blessing.”

Dell currently works as a sideline reporter for CBS, while Middlebrooks is a member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization. Even with Middlebrooks’s new team, however, Dell anticipates their daughter will know where her true allegiances lie.

“I feel like she has to be a Red Sox fan,” she said in June. “That’s where it all began, right? Without the Red Sox, Will and I would never have happened, and she would be nowhere in existence. I guess, technically, we have to support whatever team Will’s playing for, but I’m hoping this little girl knows that her true roots belong with the Red Sox.”

For more on Dell and Middlebrooks’s journey, read her complete interview with Boston.com’s Mark Dunphy. 

