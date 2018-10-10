Mookie Betts accidentally hit a NESN reporter with his champagne cork during the Red Sox clubhouse celebration

NESN sideline reporter Guerin Austin is no stranger to getting doused in Gatorade during her postgame interviews with baseball players.

After the Red Sox clinched the ALDS against the Yankees Tuesday night, however, Austin fell victim to a different celebratory beverage: champagne.

While Austin was interviewing designated hitter J.D. Martinez, right fielder Mookie Betts prepared to open another bottle of bubbly.

“How much fun have you had watching Mookie have the season that he’s had?” Austin asked Martinez.

“Tremendous,” Martinez replied, as Betts shook his head and continued to twist the champagne cork. “He works his butt off.”

Austin continued: “I think he’s about to get — Oh my god.”

Pop.

Betts’s champagne cork hit Austin in the neck.

His face froze, but the trio soon started laughing at what had happened. Betts hugged Austin, who appears to, once again, be taking the moment in stride.

“I thought it was hilarious!” she later tweeted. “I couldn’t stop laughing!!’