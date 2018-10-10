Pedro Martinez had plenty of praise for the Red Sox pitchers after they beat the Yankees

After the Red Sox scraped past the Yankees in Game 4 and into the American League Championship Series, Pedro Martinez served up heaps of praise for the pitchers who made the series-clinching victory possible.

The Hall of Famer first pointed to the bullpen, noting the Red Sox relievers deserve “a lot of credit for tonight’s win and for doing what they did, including Chris Sale for coming out in relief.”

Sale entered Game 4 in the eighth inning with Boston leading 4-1 in the game and 2-1 in the series. He proceeded to send three straight Yankees back to the dugout — forcing a fly out, a ground out, and a strike out in his rare relief appearance.

Earlier in the night, Martinez tweeted his appreciation for manager Alex Cora’s decision-making.

Cora had a plan that we didn’t even know. When I saw Barnes going up the bullpen that early I got a bit nervous, but when I saw Chris Sale I was like great!! — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) October 10, 2018

Sale wasn’t the only Sox starter to earn Martinez’s admiration on Tuesday. Rick Porcello, who held the Yankees lineup to four hits and one run in five innings of work, made the three-time Cy Young Award winner proud.

Porcello, outstanding 5 innings I love everything you did today for the team!! Congratulations!! You made me proud! #yeahhh #alcsbound #redsox pic.twitter.com/I7Ttulh8LY — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) October 10, 2018

David Ortiz also offered his congratulations to his former club.

Daaaaaa……Jankees lose!!! 😂😅😂damn wat a game…congrats to my boys 🤙🏿 — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) October 10, 2018

The win is no surprise to Martinez. Before the series kicked off, he told Boston.com that the skeptics needed to check the standings.

“Just look at the record that we posted all year,” he said. “That says everything we need to say.”