Red Sox celebrate with ‘New York, New York’ in clubhouse after ALDS win over Yankees

After clinching a place in the American League Championship Series in Yankee Stadium by defeating their New York rivals, the Red Sox decided to celebrate to a special soundtrack.

As the champagne flowed in the visitor’s clubhouse after a 4-3 win, Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” played in the background.

🎵 Start Spreading The News 🎵 pic.twitter.com/K0OZfaxK6j — MLB (@MLB) October 10, 2018

It appeared to be a direct response to Aaron Judge’s playing of the song as he left Fenway Park following the Yankees’ Game 2 victory.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after Game 4 that Judge’s move hadn’t affected him, though it might have resonated with his players.

Advertisement

“Not with me, but I know they talk about it,” Cora said of Judge’s musical choice. “When Dustin brought it up, I said, ‘Well, they know it happened.’ I don’t know if they took it personal, but it’s just, I don’t know, [if] we played ‘Dirty Water’ at Yankee Stadium, and they would have clinched in Fenway, they would have played ‘Dirty Water’ in their clubhouse.”

Cora maintained that he didn’t hold it against Judge.

“He’s a good kid. He’s a good player, one of the best in the game. He’s one of those guys that can become the face of baseball. From afar, I really enjoy watching him play, not when he’s playing against us. So he’s good for baseball. Nothing personal with him.”