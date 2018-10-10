What Craig Kimbrel had to say after that roller coaster of a 9th inning in Red Sox win vs. Yankees

"I knew he had it all day long."

Craig Kimbrel pitching the 9th inning in ALDS Game 4.
Craig Kimbrel pitching the ninth inning in ALDS Game 4. –Ben Solomon/The New York Times
By
8:57 AM

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel made it exciting in the ninth inning, but the result was all that mattered for Boston fans. For the first time since 2013, the Red Sox are heading back to the American League Championship Series.

Related Links

Kimbrel entered with a 4-1 lead, emerging with a 4-3 win on the slimmest of margins thanks to first baseman Steve Pearce’s stretch to make the final out.

“Well, I’m not going out there trying to do that,” Kimbrel acknowledged afterward. “I tried to have a 1-2-3 inning, but it doesn’t always work out like that. At the end of the day, we got the win. Looking forward to Houston.”

Advertisement

The 30-year-old closer admitted one moment worried him: facing Yankees slugger Gary Sanchez.

“The 3-2 [pitch] to Sanchez was pretty nerve-wracking, but it got to the second out, and we were able to get through it,” Kimbrel said.

Yet despite surrendering two runs, he remained calm.

“Sometimes it’s just slowing it down and getting it back in the zone,” Kimbrel explained. “Sometimes guys can be a little aggressive as well when you’re not finding the zone with certain pitches. It’s not always going to be pretty.”

As for that final, excruciating out, Kimbrel was unruffled.

“I knew [Steve] had it all day long,” he said.

TOPICS: Red Sox New York Yankees
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Giancarlo Stanton Yankees ALDS strikeout
Red Sox
'Curse of the bumbinos': How New York media reacted to the Yankees' loss October 10, 2018 | 8:49 AM
Giancarlo Stanton
MLB
What the Yankees had to say after getting ousted by the Red Sox October 10, 2018 | 3:16 AM
ALDS Red Sox Yankees
Red Sox
'You gotta put the ball over the white part of the plate and then you get the strikes called' October 10, 2018 | 1:25 AM
Red Sox
Alex Cora to face familiar faces in ALCS October 10, 2018 | 12:47 AM
Red Sox celebrate in Yankee Stadium.
Red Sox
Red Sox celebrate with 'New York, New York' in clubhouse after ALDS win October 10, 2018 | 12:32 AM
ALDS Red Sox Yankees
Red Sox
Watch the dramatic final play of the Red Sox-Yankees series October 10, 2018 | 12:24 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox
9 thoughts on the Red Sox’ Division Series-clinching 4-3 victory over the Yankees October 10, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Boston Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel, center, and catcher Christian Vazquez after the Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 4-3 in Game 4 of baseball's American League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Red Sox
Red Sox hold off Yanks in Game 4, will face Astros in ALCS October 9, 2018 | 11:51 PM
Carlos Correa, George Springer
MLB
What you need to know about the Houston Astros, the Red Sox' ALCS opponent October 9, 2018 | 11:45 PM
ALDS Astros Indians Baseball
Red Sox
Here's the schedule for the Red Sox-Astros series October 9, 2018 | 11:36 PM
Angel Hernandez
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about controversial umpire Angel Hernandez October 9, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Mookie Betts at Yankee Stadium
Red Sox
Mookie Betts 'needs to be reminded he's as good as he is' October 9, 2018 | 7:33 PM
Bucky Dent
Red Sox
The Yankees are bringing out a special someone to throw out the first pitch for Game 4 October 9, 2018 | 7:25 PM
Houston Astros' George Springer is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the fifth inning during Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
MLB
MLB announces schedule for Games 1 and 2 of ALCS October 9, 2018 | 7:16 PM
Aaron Boone
Red Sox
Yankees manager Aaron Boone regrets slow hook of Severino October 9, 2018 | 7:15 PM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Alex Cora made some changes to his lineup for ALDS Game 4 October 9, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Was Ron Darling right about the Red Sox violating unwritten rules? October 9, 2018 | 5:17 PM
The Red Sox celebrate in Yankee Stadium after advancing to the ALCS.
Red Sox
Red Sox advance to ALCS with 4-3 win over Yankees after dramatic 9th inning October 9, 2018 | 4:52 PM
New York 10/08/18: First base umpire Angel Hernandez (front center) in the fourth inning. New York Yankees hosted the Boston Red Sox in game three of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
All eyes will be on umpire Angel Hernandez in ALDS Game 4 tonight October 9, 2018 | 4:06 PM
Kevin Cash
MLB
Rays extend manager Kevin Cash's contract through 2024 October 9, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Joe Torre Yankees 2004
Red Sox
Joe Torre explained his one regret from the 2004 ALCS October 9, 2018 | 3:40 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Tom Brady thought the Patriots should have put up 'at least' 52 points last week. Here's why. October 9, 2018 | 3:09 PM
College Sports
BC to wear ’80s-style uniforms Saturday to honor the Flutie era October 9, 2018 | 2:01 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Tom Brady is rooting for two teams in the MLB playoffs October 9, 2018 | 12:51 PM
Norton MA 9/2/18 Brooks Koepka tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the at Dell Technologies Championship. (photo by
Golf
Brooks Koepka voted PGA Tour's top player of the year October 9, 2018 | 10:44 AM
Yankee Stadium Red Sox
Red Sox
What happened to the fans at Yankee Stadium last night? October 9, 2018 | 9:26 AM
Nathan Eovaldi
Red Sox
3 stats from Nathan Eovaldi's ongoing dominance against the Yankees October 9, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Austin Romine
Red Sox
Aaron Boone on decision to have backup catcher pitch: 'You hate doing something like that' October 9, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Luis Severino
Red Sox
What the Yankees had to say about Luis Severino's pregame controversy October 9, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
What the Red Sox said about Brock Holt's cycle October 9, 2018 | 7:27 AM