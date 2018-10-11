What Astros manager AJ Hinch had to say about Alex Cora

"The bench coach and the manager are really tight."

Alex Cora
Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora watches batting practice before Game 2 of the 2017 World Series. –AP Photo/David J. Phillip, file
By
JIMMY GOLEN
AP,
3:01 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Cora led Boston to a victory over the hated Yankees. Next up for the first-year Red Sox manager: The team he left after winning a World Series as a bench coach last season.

“I’ve been talking about them the whole season, so now we go,” he said after the Red Sox beat New York 4-3 in Game 4 of the AL Division Series to earn the right to play the Houston Astros for the pennant. “Best of seven. They know me. I know them. It should be fun.”

An infielder who spent 14 years with six big league teams, Cora was in Houston for one year before the Red Sox made him the first minority manager in franchise history — and one of its youngest, too. His first season is already a success, with a franchise-record 108 victories, a third consecutive AL East title and the team’s first playoff series win since 2013.

Advertisement

Now he has to do it again — against his former boss, A.J. Hinch, whose Astros swept Cleveland in the ALDS. Games 1 and 2 are Saturday and Sunday before the series moves to Houston for three more, if necessary.

“I don’t know too much about them. Just they have a good team,” Cora said coyly on Tuesday night. “What they did to the Indians, that was impressive. It seems like they’re playing their best baseball of the season at the right time.”

And so are the Red Sox, thanks to Cora.

In his first postseason series as a manager, he seemed to make all the right decisions, like starting Brock Holt in Game 3 and seeing him hit for the only postseason cycle in baseball history. And then he put Holt back on the bench in Game 4 and watched Ian Kinsler come through with a key RBI double.

“We’re very fortunate to have a guy in A.C., who is not very far removed from playing the game, which definitely helps,” Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes said. “You have a guy who won the World Series last year, so he knows what it takes to win a World Series.

Advertisement

“It seemed like every button he’s pushing is the right one. I think he’s got a great feel for the game. He understands the game. He does a great job of managing and communicating with everybody on what’s going on, and I think it showed in this series, and it will be awesome moving forward.”

Hinch said he is happy for his former assistant, who was a sounding board on strategy and preparation and took over when Hinch was ejected.

“(I’m) trying to remember some things that I told him that I wish I wouldn’t have,” Hinch said Wednesday when the Astros worked out for the first time since learning their next opponent.

“The bench coach and the manager are really tight,” Hinch said. “He was obviously right next to me every step of the way. As a bench coach, you’re kind of involved in everything (but) maybe master of nothing when it comes to not being in charge.”

Cora also served as a link to the players, a role that has served him well in Boston. Red Sox players — including a couple that were Cora’s teammates when he was with the team from 2005-08 — praised the relatability of their 42-year-old manager after five years with the more traditional and distant John Farrell.

The Astros saw it as well.

“He was a great coach and he meant a lot to me,” Houston shortstop Carlos Correa said Wednesday. “Getting to spend a full season with him last year was pretty special. I learned a lot of things from him. He’s a brilliant mind. He knows a lot about the game.”

Advertisement

Hinch and Cora have maintained a friendship through their year apart, even exchanging text messages through the first round.

That’s going to stop.

“He’s encouraged me. I’ve encouraged him,” Hinch said. “The banter, the conversations will probably minimize a little bit over the next couple of days.”

___

AP Sports Writers Kristie Rieken and Mike Fitzpatrick contributed to this story.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Analyst Rodney Harrison talks on set before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Patriots
Rodney Harrison has some tough words for the Patriots defense October 10, 2018 | 7:24 PM
Jenny Dell baby
Red Sox
After 'two and a half years, 524 shots, over 1,000 pills, multiple procedures, and countless tears,' meet Madison Dell Middlebrooks October 10, 2018 | 5:55 PM
David Price
Red Sox
Red Sox, Astros announce starting pitchers for ALCS Games 1 and 2 October 10, 2018 | 4:26 PM
JD Martinez
Red Sox
Mookie Betts accidentally hit a reporter with his champagne cork October 10, 2018 | 2:42 PM
Adeiny Hechavarria of the New York Yankees walks past as members of the Boston Red Sox celebrate their win in game four of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium in New York, Oct. 9, 2018. (Karsten Moran/The New York Times)
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the Red Sox' MVP in the ALDS? October 10, 2018 | 2:41 PM
Celtics
A healthy Gordon Hayward-Kyrie Irving duo — and other things to watch this Celtics season October 10, 2018 | 2:04 PM
Alex Cora and Brock Holt during the ALDS.
Red Sox
8 times Alex Cora pushed the right button against the Yankees in ALDS win October 10, 2018 | 1:55 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Start time pushed up for Bruins-Red Wings on Saturday to avoid conflict with Red Sox October 10, 2018 | 1:55 PM
Tom Brady, Josh Gordon
Patriots
Patriots list nine players as limited in practice October 10, 2018 | 1:47 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
How much better is Stephon Gilmore this season? ‘Way better,’ Bill Belichick says October 10, 2018 | 1:05 PM
John Farrell
Red Sox
What John Farrell had to say about the Red Sox-Astros series October 10, 2018 | 11:04 AM
New York, NY- 10/9/18 - Yankee Stadium - Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce stretches for the ball for final out of game. Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees in game 4 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe staff)
Sports News
Is the NBA's most popular player a Red Sox fan? October 10, 2018 | 10:44 AM
Skiing
First US Alpine Speed Championships will be held at Maine’s Sugarloaf in 2019 October 10, 2018 | 10:23 AM
89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard
Red Sox
David Ortiz: 'Damn, what a game'; Pedro Martinez: 'You made me proud!' October 10, 2018 | 9:20 AM
Craig Kimbrel pitching the 9th inning in ALDS Game 4.
Red Sox
What Craig Kimbrel had to say after that roller coaster of a 9th inning October 10, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Giancarlo Stanton Yankees ALDS strikeout
Red Sox
New York media blamed Aaron Boone and Giancarlo Stanton for Yankees’ loss to Red Sox October 10, 2018 | 8:49 AM
Giancarlo Stanton
MLB
What the Yankees said after getting ousted by 'the one team that you don’t want to lose to' October 10, 2018 | 3:16 AM
ALDS Red Sox Yankees
Red Sox
'You gotta put the ball over the white part of the plate and then you get the strikes called' October 10, 2018 | 1:25 AM
Red Sox
Alex Cora to face familiar faces in ALCS October 10, 2018 | 12:47 AM
Red Sox celebrate in Yankee Stadium.
Red Sox
Red Sox celebrate with 'New York, New York' in clubhouse after ALDS win October 10, 2018 | 12:32 AM
ALDS Red Sox Yankees
Red Sox
Watch the dramatic final play of the Red Sox-Yankees series October 10, 2018 | 12:24 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox
9 thoughts on the Red Sox’ Division Series-clinching 4-3 victory over the Yankees October 10, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Boston Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel, center, and catcher Christian Vazquez after the Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 4-3 in Game 4 of baseball's American League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Red Sox
Red Sox hold off Yanks in Game 4, will face Astros in ALCS October 9, 2018 | 11:51 PM
Carlos Correa, George Springer
MLB
What you need to know about the Houston Astros, the Red Sox' ALCS opponent October 9, 2018 | 11:45 PM
ALDS Astros Indians Baseball
Red Sox
Here's the schedule for the Red Sox-Astros series October 9, 2018 | 11:36 PM
NFL
Colin Kaepernick requests his remarks at Harvard ceremony be off-the-record October 9, 2018 | 8:15 PM
Angel Hernandez
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about controversial umpire Angel Hernandez October 9, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Mookie Betts at Yankee Stadium
Red Sox
Mookie Betts 'needs to be reminded he's as good as he is' October 9, 2018 | 7:33 PM
Bucky Dent
Red Sox
The Yankees are bringing out a special someone to throw out the first pitch for Game 4 October 9, 2018 | 7:25 PM
Houston Astros' George Springer is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the fifth inning during Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
MLB
MLB announces schedule for Games 1 and 2 of ALCS October 9, 2018 | 7:16 PM