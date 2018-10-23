You can only have one; Would you rather it be Super Bowl trophies or World Series titles?

It's sometimes difficult to grasp the appreciation for each title, particularly when the city is piling them away like nuts for the winter.

The Red Sox pose for a picture after winning the baseball American League Championship Series against the Astros.
The Red Sox pose for a picture after winning the baseball American League Championship Series against the Astros. –David J. Phillip / AP Photo
By
October 23, 2018

COMMENTARY

It’s only going to take four more wins for the 2018 Boston Red Sox to rightfully be considered the greatest team in franchise history.

Yes, that completely discounts valid nominees from 1977, 1986, 2003-04, and 2007-08, but none of those teams ever finished a season with 119 wins to their name, World Series title or not.

There is also plenty of reason why you could argue this team is not even close to the best in Red Sox history, and your point will be noted just as well.

Still, with another world championship at Boston’s doorstep (a Red Sox win over the Los Angeles Dodgers would bring the grand total to 11 since 2000, 12 if you count the Cannons), it is sometimes difficult to grasp the appreciation for each title, particularly when the city is piling them away like nuts for the winter.

Advertisement

Then, there are the “shouldas.”

The Bruins and Celtics each have one title each. They both very well could have two.

The Patriots have five Super Bowl victories under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Maybe they should have eight.

So, how exactly is it the Boston Red Sox, that team of annual shortcomings and despair that has been New England’s most reliable postseason participant over the past 14 years? Ever since Aaron Boone, the Patriots (David Tyree, Mario Manningham, Nick Foles), Celtics (Game 7 loss to the Lakers), and Bruins (Tuukka) have given Boston sports fans the sort of heartbreaking moments that defined the Red Sox over decades.

It took three teams 10 tries to finally beat Boston in a World Series game (Game 2, 2013) for the first time since 1986. The Red Sox are 12-2 in the World Series since 2004. Since 2000, the Patriots are 5-3 in the Super Bowl, the Celtics are 7-6 in NBA Finals games, and the Bruins are 6-7 in Stanley Cup final matchups.

When it comes to the biggest stages, the Red Sox have performed at the highest level.

Doing it again against the Dodgers will give the Red Sox four World Series titles since the start of the millennium, putting them only one shy (for now) of the Patriots for regional crowing purposes.

Advertisement

In a town and a region where both franchises can both duly claim to be top dog, that’s an under-the-radar competition that doesn’t exactly pit the NFL and Major League Baseball head-to-head as much as it does the level of fan loyalty each team has in Boston.

There will be a segment that boasts football is king and Brady, Belichick, RAH! Others might quote Doris Kearns Goodwin to the point of nausea in trying to explain why the false narrative of baseball as poetry is better.

Whatever. There’s enough love to go around.

But what if there weren’t?

We’ve ranked the titles enough to understand which ones most of us deem to be the most significant. The 2004 Red Sox and the 2001 Patriots usually come out 1-2 in some form or fashion. The Celtics’ win in 2008 was great, but it was also the franchise’s 17th, and first in only 22 years. The Bruins’ run in 2011 was wildly memorable, but it was still only a 36-year drought.

You can still have those.

But what if you had to choose one or the other; the Red Sox’ three World Series titles or the Patriots’ five Super Bowls?

You can’t have both. It’s either Tom Brady or David Ortiz. Adam Vinatieri or Jon Lester. Malcolm Butler or Derek Lowe.

One team has a handful while the other has none.

The traditionalist in me knee-jerks with the Red Sox being the obvious answer. Otherwise we wouldn’t have had the greatest comeback in baseball history in 2004 to end the 86-year drought. Nor would we have had the city-bonding mission of the 2013 edition, who took post-marathon emotions of Boston and channeled them into an unexpected World Series title, all in the wake of Bobby V.

Advertisement

But how could we exist without having seen Vinatieri’s splitting of the uprights? What better taste was there in the Deflategate nonsense than to have a Super Bowl title wrapped up in Butler’s hands? What better avenue for Patriots fans to truly flaunt their gifted obnoxiousness than by being on the winning end of the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history?

No, it’s got to be the five Super Bowl wins then. Right?

If we choose that route, then, I hate to break it to you, we’re hearing Red Sox fans moan about 100 years of futility. That magical October in 2004 would cease to exist, as would the special nature of the 2013 team. Jeremy Giambi might be a bigger name in Boston than Ortiz ever was. And not to get overly anapestic when it comes to baseball, but there is still a certain lineage of the game’s culture that does define generations easier than football can manage.

In other words, Red Sox fans have never seemingly become the Yankee fans that Patriot fans have become.

The debate over which is the most popular team probably can’t settle until Brady retires, but even then it’s difficult to surmise if we’ll get a fair assessment. The Patriots own New England, while the Red Sox are a regional characteristic that will never fade. TV ratings say football. Our collective personality says baseball.

In the impossible task of choosing, I pick the Red Sox, if only for the extraordinary events of 2004, a postseason run so wild in its unexpectedness and so special in its long-ranging after-effects that it changed the thinking of an entire region.

But I’ll take both.

Luckily, that’s the perfect world we’re living in.

Red Sox in five.

TOPICS: Red Sox Patriots World Series
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Los Angeles Dodgers players watch from the dugout during the ninth inning in Game 2 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
What the Dodgers had to say about the conditions at Fenway Park October 25, 2018 | 7:21 AM
Dave Roberts Dodgers bullpen World Series
Red Sox
Dave Roberts explained what he felt was 'the difference in the game right there' October 25, 2018 | 2:48 AM
Fenway Park World Series
Red Sox
David Ortiz shared the only thing he thinks can salvage the Dodgers' World Series chances October 25, 2018 | 2:19 AM
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
What J.D. Martinez means by 'grinding out' an at-bat October 25, 2018 | 2:11 AM
Mookie Betts Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
What's fueling the Red Sox' offense? Two-out rallies October 25, 2018 | 1:37 AM
Fans celebrate during Game 2 of the World Series.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the Red Sox’ 4-2 victory over the Dodgers October 25, 2018 | 1:35 AM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
What Alex Cora said about David Price's performance in Game 2 October 25, 2018 | 1:34 AM
David Price during Game 2 of the World Series.
Red Sox
What David Price credits for his newfound postseason success October 25, 2018 | 1:33 AM
Mary Latowski models a Red Sox cap in her daughter's home following her discharge from the hospital. After suffering a stroke and going through intensive rehabilitation, she attended Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday.
Red Sox
This 102-year-old fan was at Fenway Park to cheer on the Red Sox in Game 2 October 25, 2018 | 12:29 AM
Andris Nelsons, the music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, throws out the first pitch before a game in June, 2013.
Red Sox
Here's the BSO's orchestral version of 'Shipping up to Boston' for the Red Sox October 25, 2018 | 12:11 AM
David Price reacts at the end of the top of the sixth inning of Game 2 of the World Series.
Red Sox
David Price helps Red Sox take 2-0 series lead over Dodgers October 24, 2018 | 11:39 PM
Andrew Benintendi makes a phenomenal catch against the Dodgers in Game 2.
Red Sox
Watch Andrew Benintendi's leaping catch in left field October 24, 2018 | 10:46 PM
Patrick Peterson said he's not going anywhere.
NFL
After Patriots trade rumors, Patrick Peterson says he's committed to Cardinals October 24, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Curt Schilling
Red Sox
Curt Schilling on his World Series snub: 'I get to keep my 3 rings and 3 trophies, so it's all good' October 24, 2018 | 9:16 PM
Dave Roberts 2004 Red Sox
Red Sox
Members of 2004 Red Sox play major roles in ceremonies prior to Game 2 October 24, 2018 | 9:01 PM
A rainbow is seen over Fenway Park before Game 2 of the World Series.
Red Sox
Yet another World Series rainbow was spotted over Fenway Park October 24, 2018 | 8:56 PM
Northeastern University students (L-R) Joe Von Holten, Jack DeWitt, Rob Vanaria, Max Willner-Giwer and Owen Miller waited in line outside Fenway Park for 15 hours on October 23, 2018, to claim five of the 100 $9 student tickets to Tuesday night’s Game 1 of the World Series.
Red Sox
Meet the students who paid $9 for World Series tickets October 24, 2018 | 8:39 PM
Kevin Millar David Ortiz
Red Sox
Kevin Millar slept over David Ortiz’s house before Game 1 October 24, 2018 | 8:16 PM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Brock Holt: 'I'm sorry, Taco Bell' October 24, 2018 | 7:33 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
An inning-by-inning look at how the Red Sox edged the Dodgers in Game 2 October 24, 2018 | 4:27 PM
Red Sox
This map shows that, in the war of World Series hashtags, Red Sox fans are winning October 24, 2018 | 3:27 PM
San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Johnathan Williams defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Spurs won 143-142. (
NBA
NBA scoring is way up so far this season October 24, 2018 | 11:58 AM
Dave Roberts Dodgers World Series
Red Sox
'Monster Mashed': LA media's reaction to Dodgers' Game 1 loss October 24, 2018 | 11:57 AM
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (
Red Sox
Revisiting the key plays in the Red Sox’ Game 1 win October 24, 2018 | 11:55 AM
Boston, MA 10-23-13 - Fenway Park - World Series - Game 1 - Red Sox / St. Louis -Kevin Millar (cq) at right, member of the Red Sox 2004 World Champions, talks with Sox personnel before the game.
Red Sox
Kevin Millar hijacked a WBZ interview before Game 1 October 24, 2018 | 11:31 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Tom Ford SS19 Show at the Park Avenue Armory during New York Fashion Week in New York. Hundreds of people have lined up in New York City as the rapper handed out free winter coats. The Bronx-born rapper met with residents and fans on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn during brisk fall weather. The 26-year-old also was given balloons and a cake to celebrate her recent birthday. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Red Sox
The Red Sox' Game 1 victory summed up in three Cardi B Instagram stories October 24, 2018 | 11:17 AM
Eduardo Nunez and Ken Rosenthal react to Gatorade shower.
Red Sox
Ken Rosenthal did not look pleased about getting hit with a postgame Gatorade shower October 24, 2018 | 9:47 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Several familiar (and famous) faces were spotted at Fenway for Game 1 of the World Series October 24, 2018 | 9:13 AM
JD Martinez
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez shared an update on his ankle October 24, 2018 | 7:21 AM
Eduardo Nunez World Series
Red Sox
Alex Cora to Eduardo Nunez: 'You might have a big at-bat tonight' October 24, 2018 | 2:33 AM