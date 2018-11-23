David Price was so excited after winning the World Series that he nearly kissed a teammate

David Price was so excited when the Red Sox won the World Series that in all of the final pitch excitement, he might’ve accidentally kissed Chris Sale on the cheek.

best part is I’m 75% sure I kissed Sale on his ear, cheek, or neck…completely accidental but I think it went down 🤭😐😘 #CHAMPS18 — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) November 23, 2018

After Price was named American League Comeback Player of the Year, the Red Sox tweeted a clip from the moments after the Sox won the World Series in Los Angeles.

Price was so excited after the final pitch that he ran from the dugout to the pitching mound faster than probably anyone has ever done before. And in the midst of all of the buzz, Price says he might’ve accidentally kissed the starter-turned-relief pitcher somewhere on the cheek, ear or neck by accident.

To be fair: in that moment, half of Red Sox Nation probably wanted to kiss Chris Sale on the cheek. There’s nothing wrong with showing a little teammate love.