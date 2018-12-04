With Patrick Corbin signed, market heats up for Nathan Eovaldi

When free agent lefthander Patrick Corbin accepted a six-year, $140 million contract from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, it marked the beginning of what figures to be a fast-paced market for starting pitchers.

Two of the teams vying for upgrades will be the Red Sox and Yankees.

The Red Sox, who already have lefthanders David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Chris Sale in their rotation, were not involved with Corbin. But the Yankees coveted the 29-year-old, who was 11-7 with a 3.15 earned run average in 33 starts for Arizona last season. Corbin grew up in Syracuse, N.Y., rooting for the Yankees and had expressed a desire to play in the Bronx. He also visited Yankee Stadium last week to meet with general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.