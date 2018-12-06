Morning sports update: Red Sox, Nathan Eovaldi moving ‘steadily closer’ to new deal

A Red Sox playoff hero could be returning to Fenway in 2019.

Nathan Eovaldi
Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 18th inning in Game 3 of the World Series. –Jae C. Hong / AP Photo
By
December 6, 2018

The Bruins face the Lightning in Tampa at 7:30 p.m., while the Celtics host the Knicks at TD Garden (8 p.m.)

On Sunday, the Patriots are in Miami to with a chance to clinch the AFC East for the 10th year in a row (kickoff at 1 p.m.)

The Red Sox are reportedly close to re-signing Nathan Eovaldi: On Wednesday night, multiple reports indicated that a deal between the Red Sox and free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is increasingly possible.

Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reported that a source told him the two sides are “moving steadily closer.” The 28-year-old proved to be a playoff hero for his resilience and dominance in several starts (and a few notable relief appearances).

Advertisement

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the deal could be worth $68 million over four years.

More from Boston.com:

Devin McCourty is the Patriots’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award:

Looking ahead to the Seattle expansion draft: Still three years away, the granting of a new NHL franchise in Seattle nonetheless means an eventual expansion draft. The Bruins can protect their core players, but have to leave a few for the new team to potentially select. [The Athletic]

The unsung playmaker on defense: Since being traded to the Patriots from the Lions in 2016, Kyle Van Noy has had to scrap for a role in the team’s defense. Yet this season, the linebacker’s work is paying dividends. He leads New England in tackles and has played 88 percent of defensive snaps in a variety of roles. [ESPN]

The Patriots’ pass rush: Though it hasn’t received much credit in the 2018 season, the Patriots’ pass rush has been better than the team’s sack total indicates. It’s a position that both advanced stats and Bill Belichick currently agree on. [NESN]

Just a hair unfair: Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini fouled Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi in a 2-2 tie on Wednesday by tugging on his hair. He won’t face retrospective punishment.

Advertisement

Daily highlight: Giannis Antetokounmpo threw it down on Blake Griffin.

TOPICS: Red Sox Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
2 former Patriots were critical of the Patriots' decision-making against the Dolphins December 10, 2018 | 9:39 AM
Bill Belichick Dolphins miracle
Sports News
Analyst says Bill Belichick 'completely botched' final play in loss vs. Dolphins December 10, 2018 | 9:20 AM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) reaches far for the puck under pressure from Ottawa Senators left wing Magnus Paajarvi (56) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 OT win over the Senators December 10, 2018 | 7:49 AM
FILE - In this Friday, June 8, 2018, file photo, the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the NBA championship, in Cleveland. The three-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors are the fourth team to be honored as Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year, the magazine announced Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Sports News
Warriors named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year December 10, 2018 | 7:03 AM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Josh Gordon: 'I've never seen anything like that in my career' December 9, 2018 | 8:59 PM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) looks on as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike McKenna (33) makes a blocker save during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Torey Krug scores in OT to lift Bruins over Senators 2-1 December 9, 2018 | 8:51 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about the Dolphins' walk-off winner December 9, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Charlie McAvoy
NHL
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman suspended 2 games for hit on Charlie McAvoy December 9, 2018 | 7:42 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Why did the Patriots lose to the Dolphins? Tom Brady's daughter has an idea December 9, 2018 | 7:19 PM
NBC Sports Boston
Patriots
'You got to be kidding me!': Watch Rob Ninkovich, Troy Brown react to Miami's game-winning play December 9, 2018 | 6:48 PM
Jim Harbaugh
NFL
Jim Harbaugh says he's staying at Michigan, not returning to NFL December 9, 2018 | 6:25 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady: 'That was just a terrible play by me. That should never happen' December 9, 2018 | 6:10 PM
Brandon Bolden of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after scoring a touchdwon during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Patriots
'I treat this game like every other game': What Brandon Bolden said about carving up his former team December 9, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
5 takeaways from one of the most baffling losses of Bill Belichick's tenure December 9, 2018 | 5:58 PM
J.C. Jackson
Patriots
Chad Finn: Bizarre things happen to Patriots in Miami, but this loss tops them all December 9, 2018 | 5:50 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski on his last-second stumble: 'Gotta make that tackle' December 9, 2018 | 5:45 PM
Dolphins Pats
Patriots
What the Dolphins had to say about their wild final play December 9, 2018 | 5:36 PM
Patriots Dolphins
Patriots
'To tell you the truth, I just kind of blacked out' December 9, 2018 | 4:59 PM
Anthony Davis
NBA
Against Detroit, Anthony Davis leaves with hip injury but returns in 3rd quarter December 9, 2018 | 4:54 PM
Ravens Chiefs Football
NFL
Harrison Butker's OT field goal lifts Chiefs past Ravens, 27-24 December 9, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Albert McClellan
Patriots
Albert McClellan blocks two punts for Patriots vs. Dolphins December 9, 2018 | 3:10 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is shown during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Patriots
The Patriots left points on the field at the end of the first half December 9, 2018 | 2:46 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady sets record for most touchdown passes December 9, 2018 | 2:17 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum’s quiet resurgence and other Celtics thoughts this week December 9, 2018 | 11:57 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Patriots, Chiefs, Saints can earn playoff spots December 9, 2018 | 11:42 AM
Kenyan Drake
Patriots
The Patriots lose 34-33 as the Dolphins strike on final play December 9, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) returned to the ice after he was shaken up during the third period in time to congratulate Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) after the 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs December 9, 2018 | 7:46 AM
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison during the second half Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics fly out to 17-0 start, crush Bulls by 56 points December 8, 2018 | 10:49 PM
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez (7) leaps in the air and Miguel Almiron (10) charges the field celebrating their 2-0 defeat of the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup championship soccer game, Saturday.
Soccer
Atlanta United captures MLS Cup for city's 1st title since 1995 December 8, 2018 | 10:37 PM
David Krejci (46) celebrates his goal with teammates Brad Marchand (63) and David Pastrnak as Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev (22) skates away during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
David Krejci moves up Bruins' scoring list in 6-3 win over Leafs December 8, 2018 | 10:14 PM