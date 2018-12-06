Morning sports update: Red Sox, Nathan Eovaldi moving ‘steadily closer’ to new deal

The Bruins face the Lightning in Tampa at 7:30 p.m., while the Celtics host the Knicks at TD Garden (8 p.m.)

On Sunday, the Patriots are in Miami to with a chance to clinch the AFC East for the 10th year in a row (kickoff at 1 p.m.)

The Red Sox are reportedly close to re-signing Nathan Eovaldi: On Wednesday night, multiple reports indicated that a deal between the Red Sox and free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is increasingly possible.

Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reported that a source told him the two sides are “moving steadily closer.” The 28-year-old proved to be a playoff hero for his resilience and dominance in several starts (and a few notable relief appearances).

#RedSox continue to zero in on Eovaldi, sources tell The Athletic. No deal yet, but looking increasingly likely, as @ByRobertMurray and @JonHeyman said. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 6, 2018

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the deal could be worth $68 million over four years.

hearing Eovaldi, Red Sox talks are getting serious, as @ByRobertMurray said. talk heard was for four years at close to 17M a year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 5, 2018

Devin McCourty is the Patriots’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award:

Congrats to Devin @McCourtyTwins for earning the Patriots’ nomination for NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. McCourty has done great work working with elected officials on education funding issues, social justice initiatives and sickle cell disease Full list of nominees: pic.twitter.com/IEHXLirwSU — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 6, 2018

Looking ahead to the Seattle expansion draft: Still three years away, the granting of a new NHL franchise in Seattle nonetheless means an eventual expansion draft. The Bruins can protect their core players, but have to leave a few for the new team to potentially select. [The Athletic]

The unsung playmaker on defense: Since being traded to the Patriots from the Lions in 2016, Kyle Van Noy has had to scrap for a role in the team’s defense. Yet this season, the linebacker’s work is paying dividends. He leads New England in tackles and has played 88 percent of defensive snaps in a variety of roles. [ESPN]

The Patriots’ pass rush: Though it hasn’t received much credit in the 2018 season, the Patriots’ pass rush has been better than the team’s sack total indicates. It’s a position that both advanced stats and Bill Belichick currently agree on. [NESN]

Just a hair unfair: Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini fouled Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi in a 2-2 tie on Wednesday by tugging on his hair. He won’t face retrospective punishment.

After Guendouzi got past Fellaini, Fellaini pulled his hair to bring him down. pic.twitter.com/ELcIsUrvrw — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 5, 2018

Daily highlight: Giannis Antetokounmpo threw it down on Blake Griffin.