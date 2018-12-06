Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox reach an agreement

Boston reached a deal for one of its most important free agents Thursday.

Nathan Eovaldi reacts as he heads for the dugout at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Nathan Eovaldi reacts as he heads for the dugout at Fenway Park on Sunday. –Jim Rogash / Getty Images
By
December 6, 2018

Nathan Eovaldi, whose determination helped inspire a World Series championship, is staying with the Red Sox. The free-agent righthander is in agreement with the team on a new contract pending a physical, two major league sources told The Boston Globe on Thursday.

The deal is for four years and $67.5 million according to MLB Network.

The Red Sox saw retaining the 28-year-old Eovaldi as the centerpiece of their offseason strategy. He rejoins Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, and Eduardo Rodriguez to form what again should be a strong rotation.

Eovaldi was 3-3 with a 3.33 earned run average in 12 games after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays July 25. He then appeared in six postseason games and allowed only four earned runs over 22 innings.

Advertisement

Eovaldi won the pivotal third game of the Division Series against the Yankees, giving up one run over seven innings in New York. He then started Game 3 of the American League Championship Series and beat the Houston Astros.

From there, he became a reliever as manager Alex Cora aggressively used several starters out of the bullpen to secure games.

Eovaldi got four outs to help clinch the ALCS in Game 5. He then pitched two perfect eighth innings in Games 1 and 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In Game 3, Eovaldi went a remarkable six innings out of the bullpen, throwing 97 pitches. He took the loss when Max Muncy homered leading off the bottom of the 18th inning for the Dodgers.

But the effort became an emotional rallying point for the Sox, who won Games 4 and 5 to clinch the Series.

Cora called a team meeting after Game 3 to praise Eovaldi and assure the Sox they would recover.

“That was the moment,” Cora said earlier this month. “For him to go out there and pitch the way he did, it was unreal. That was such a performance.”

Eovaldi is 44-53 with a 4.16 ERA over seven seasons in the majors with the Dodgers, Marlins, Yankees, Rays, and Red Sox.

Advertisement

For the Sox, the 2019 season will be a reunion tour. World Series MVP Steve Pearce re-signed in November and now Eovaldi is back.

Closer Craig Kimbrel and setup man Joe Kelly remain free agents but appear less likely to return.

Kimbrel, 30, is seeking a long-term commitment of as many as six seasons while Kelly is being marketed as a starter or closer.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has said the Sox are likely to fill their bullpen needs via free agency. David Robertson, Zach Britton, Andrew Miller, Jeurys Familia, and Adam Ottavino are among the relievers available.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum’s quiet resurgence and other Celtics thoughts this week December 9, 2018 | 11:57 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Patriots, Chiefs, Saints can earn playoff spots December 9, 2018 | 11:42 AM
Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola
Patriots
Patriots at Dolphins: Live updates and analysis December 9, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) returned to the ice after he was shaken up during the third period in time to congratulate Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) after the 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs December 9, 2018 | 7:46 AM
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison during the second half Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics fly out to 17-0 start, crush Bulls by 56 points December 8, 2018 | 10:49 PM
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez (7) leaps in the air and Miguel Almiron (10) charges the field celebrating their 2-0 defeat of the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup championship soccer game, Saturday.
Soccer
Atlanta United captures MLS Cup for city's 1st title since 1995 December 8, 2018 | 10:37 PM
David Krejci (46) celebrates his goal with teammates Brad Marchand (63) and David Pastrnak as Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev (22) skates away during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
David Krejci moves up Bruins' scoring list in 6-3 win over Leafs December 8, 2018 | 10:14 PM
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy hasn't spent much time on the ice lately.
Bruins
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy leaves game after hard hit December 8, 2018 | 9:47 PM
Kyler Murray of Oklahoma speaks at the press conference for the 2018 Heisman Trophy Presentation on Saturday.
College Sports
Oklahoma's Kyler Murray edges Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa for Heisman December 8, 2018 | 9:11 PM
Mike Napoli announced Saturday he's retiring.
Red Sox
Former Red Sox player Mike Napoli announces his retirement December 8, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Celtics general manager Danny Ainge will have some more tough decisions ahead of him.
Celtics
Here's a look at where the Celtics' future draft picks stand December 8, 2018 | 3:38 PM
College Sports
Flying conditions, aircraft issues force BC to cancel Texas A&M game December 8, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Jake DeBrusk
Bruins
Jake DeBrusk to miss next two games December 8, 2018 | 1:30 PM
Deshaun Watson has helped the Texans turn their season around after a slow start.
NFL
Texans, once 0-3, could sneak past Pats, Chiefs to top AFC December 8, 2018 | 9:58 AM
NBA
Matthew Dellavedova returns to Cavs in 3-team trade December 8, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Nathan Eovaldi
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The Red Sox are keeping band together. But should they? December 8, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Getting fired by Lou Holtz actually helped Bill Belichick's career December 7, 2018 | 2:27 PM
New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. looks for room to move against the defense of Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and center Al Horford on Thursday.
Celtics
Al Horford thinks the Celtics are starting to develop more chemistry December 7, 2018 | 11:41 AM
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon celebrates an interception against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (
Patriots
5 things to watch as the Patriots try to clinch their 10th straight division title December 7, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game December 7, 2018 | 10:46 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
An unconventional preview of Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game December 7, 2018 | 10:46 AM
Gemel Smith, J.T. Miller
Bruins
Bruins claim forward Gemel Smith off waivers from Dallas December 7, 2018 | 10:15 AM
Tom Brady Josh Gordon
Sports News
What Josh Gordon had to say about Tom Brady's impact December 7, 2018 | 10:03 AM
Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena his an RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
MLB
Former MLB players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo die in car crash December 7, 2018 | 9:40 AM
New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh is having a career year thus far.
NBA
Noah Vonleh on Haverhill: 'It's someplace I'll always call home' December 7, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a pad save on a shot by Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Lightning December 7, 2018 | 8:49 AM
Jaylen Brown takes a shot against Tim Hardaway Jr. of the New York Knicks on Thursday.
Celtics
Celtics notebook: Jaylen Brown comes off the bench, Kyrie Irving admits the team wasn't having fun, and injury updates December 7, 2018 | 6:07 AM
COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Offensive coordinator Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes answers a question during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
College Sports
Ohio State's new football coach is a born-and-bred New Englander December 7, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Irving leads Celtics past Knicks 128-100 December 6, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo steals a pass intended for Tampa Bay center Cedric Paquette during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Lightning 3-2 in Tampa December 6, 2018 | 10:31 PM